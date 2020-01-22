Becky Lynch On Wanting To Build Asuka As A Monster For WWE Royal Rumble

Asuka and Becky Lynch will shut up a year-long story on the Royal Rumble this Sunday. It was not intentional, however all the pieces appeared to work out to offer the phantasm of long-term reserving.

Whereas she was on WWE Backstage Becky Lynch stated she noticed how Asuka had the rug pulled out from below her after WrestleMania. She desires to be part of constructing Asuka up as a monster and for his or her match on the Royal Rumble to inform that story.

“I feel weird talking about the mechanics of things, but I want to make her a monster because that is who she is and I’m doing my best. She’s the one person that I haven’t beat yet. I love that story because it’s a person that I haven’t beat and it’s going into that doubt, that doubt that stopped me from wrestling seven years ago. That ‘can I do this? Do I have the ability to beat this person?’ Am I gonna fight it or am I gonna walk away? Am I gonna run away or will I continue?’ Yeah, she’s phenomenal.”

Becky Lynch and Asuka will do battle on the Royal Rumble in Houston, Texas. The Royal Rumble is often an evening stuffed with surprises. Let’s see if the RAW Ladies’s Title match match additionally maintain a surprising second or two.

