Becky Lynch & Shawn Spears Joke About The Man Leaving WWE

Becky Lynch claims to have a contract developing quickly. She bought a ton of cash supplied to her in April 2019, however no report got here out that she signed a contract.

When it was reported that she put pen to paper on a deal, she shot again a reply saying : “Report not true. Haven’t signed anything new in years. Deal coming up soon.”

Shawn Spears is aware of all about leaving WWE. The previous Tye Dillinger was granted his launch from the corporate final yr and he instantly jumped to AEW.

Spears remarked about The Man’s state of affairs by saying that the quantity WWE was providing appeared low anyway. That reported determine was $1 million a yr for 5 years.

Becky Lynch replied to her former coworker by saying: “Whatever happens, it will be for Mansized money.”

Becky Lynch continues to be the Uncooked Girls’s Champion, however she hasn’t defended her title shortly. Asuka is her opponent on the Royal Rumble on January 26th. As WWE begins the highway to WrestleMania they may need to have offers in place with their key Superstars for the present of reveals.