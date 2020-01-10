Becky Lynch Squashes Reports Of WWE Contract Status — Deal Is Coming Up Soon

Becky Lynch mentioned that she used her expiring WWE contract to get a match on the Royal Rumble in opposition to Asuka. She reportedly already signed a brand new deal earlier than WrestleMania price $1 million a yr. She is refuting that story.

The Man replied to a narrative about her WWE contract standing. She mentioned that she hasn’t signed something and the deal’s developing quickly.

Report not true. Haven’t signed something new in years. Deal developing quickly.

Becky Lynch may all the time be working the scenario. Then once more, WWE is making contract talks fairly public now. Maybe the $1 million a yr remains to be on the desk. Let’s see what occurs subsequent.