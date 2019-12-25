Becky Lynch Thanks WWE Fans ‘No Matter What Happens To Us Next Year’

Becky Lynch had a reasonably good 2019 all issues contemplating. She began the 12 months combating an uphill battle, however ultimately secured and gained the WrestleMania essential occasion match.

The Man is concentrated on getting her arms on Asuka proper now. WWE even teased that she may lose her Uncooked Ladies’s Title earlier than the top of 2019.

Proper now Becky Lynch is at residence in Eire for Christmas. She has a second to mirror as she visits her household. Within the course of, she had a really particular message for followers.

Sitting in Eire interested by all of the assist you’ve given me this 12 months. It doesn’t matter what occurs to us subsequent 12 months, I would like you to know I’ll by no means to have the ability to thanks all sufficient.

Becky Lynch may be having fun with some downtime proper now. She will likely be again on the street with WWE quickly sufficient. She doesn’t know what 2020 has in retailer for her, however The Man may be very appreciative of every little thing she has thus far.