Becky Lynch Wanted To Make Ronda Rousey Tap Out At WWE WrestleMania

Becky Lynch gained the principle occasion at WrestleMania, however she didn’t win through submission. This can be a remorse for her.

Ronda Rousey took off after WrestleMania, however The Man informed Sports activities Illustrated that she needs that The Baddest Girl On The Planet would have began her hiatus from WWE by tapping out.

“If I could change anything from WrestleMania, I would have tried to freakin’ sink on that arm bar. Make Ronda Rousey tap out for the first time in her life.”

We’ll should see if Ronda Rousey will make a return to the ring. The Royal Rumble is developing quickly which can begin one other street to WrestleMania. It stands to purpose that Rousey may make a return prior to later. When she does Becky Lynch may need a possibility to actually sink in that armbar.