Beers’ double-double lifts Valor Christian over Denver East in 82-64 win

Valor Christian made their presence felt from three-point land, hitting 9 treys of their 82-64 victory over Denver East on Monday.

Rocky Beers lead Valor Christian with 17 factors scored whereas additionally recording 12 rebounds and 4 assists. Talin Unruh had a stable night time, recording 16 factors, eight rebounds and 5 assists.

Denver East was paced in scoring by Boston Stanton lll who scored 21 factors whereas grabbing seven rebounds. Langston Reynolds helped by chipping in 18 factors, six rebounds, and 4 assists.

Each groups will keep at house of their subsequent contest, with Valor Christian internet hosting Columbine and Denver East taking up Kennedy.

