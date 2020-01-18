'Before Investing Time To Brainwash...' Congress Leader Tweets Amit Shah

Siddaramaiah stated the Centre had not given ample assist to flood-hit Karnataka. (File)

Bengaluru:

As Union House Minister Amit Shah arrived in Karnataka right this moment, Congress chief Siddaramaiah sought to know why he does not go to flood-hit areas of the state and assess if funds supplied by the Centre have been sufficient, earlier than “brainwashing” him into accepting his “divisive policies”.

In a collection of tweets, the Chief of Opposition additionally sought an “adequate” probe into anti-Citizenship Act protests in Mangaluru final month throughout which two folks have been killed.

“Mr Amit Shah, earlier than investing time to brainwash folks to simply accept your divisive insurance policies, why do not you go to flood-affected areas once more and assess if the Central authorities funds are adequate or not? Siddaramaiah tweeted.

“Mr Amit Shah, @BSYBJP has claimed lack of over Rs 35,000 on account of floods however your assist is simply Rs 1,870 crore. When are you planning to provide the remaining? Will there be any funds left after the implementation of CAA, NPR & NRC”? he stated in one other tweet.

Amit Shah will deal with a public assembly on Citizenship Modification Act, below BJP’s nationwide Jan Jargaran Abhiyan at Hubballi this night.

Siddaramaiah has been demanding a judicial probe by a sitting decide into the violence throughout protests in Mangaluru, whereas Yediyurappa authorities has ordered CID and magisterial probe into the incident.

Additionally elevating the inter-state Mahadayi river dispute over which Karnataka and Goa have been at loggerheads, Siddaramaiah demanded that the BJP chief make his stand clear.

“Mr Amit Shah, Your colleagues give contradictory statements on the initiation of Mahadayi challenge. Why is there a change in stance after elections? What’s your stand on the problem? he stated in one other tweet.

The Congress in Karnataka, in a collection of tweets attacking Amit Shah, requested why the centre is behaving in a “dictatorial way,” regardless of nation extensive public opinion towards the Citizenship Modification Act and Nationwide Register of Residents.

“Why doesn’t the BJP respect democracy and constitution?” it requested.

Alleging that the BJP authorities within the state was solely indulging within the “business of transfers”, the get together stated the administration has not but taken off.