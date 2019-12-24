December 24, 2019 | 10:33am

A behavioral therapist at a Missouri autism remedy heart was busted for having intercourse with a 17-year-old scholar in an area park, in accordance with authorities.

Victoria West, of Joplin, was charged Friday with two felony counts of sexual contact with a scholar stemming from the November incidents — when she was employed on the Leffen Middle for Autism, Joplin police stated in a information launch.

The illicit encounters allegedly occurred on “multiple occasions” on the metropolis’s Schifferdecker Park, the Joplin Globe reported.

Authorities opened an investigation into West on Dec. four after getting tipped off to the instructor’s alleged habits.

West is being held underneath home arrest with an ankle monitor and is prohibited from having contact with anybody underneath 18, police stated.

The age of consent in Missouri is 17, however adults ready of energy over 17- or 18-year-olds can nonetheless be charged with sexual offenses towards them.

With Submit wires