Behind Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden’s ‘Quirky’ Name For Their Baby Girl

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden at the moment are the blissful dad and mom of a child woman, Raddix Madden.

On January three, the longtime couple introduced the arrival by way of Instagram of their first little one collectively, writing partially:

“We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this decade by announcing the birth of our daughter … She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family … She is really, really cute!! Some would even say RAD.”

Associated: Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Are ‘Very Emotional’ Over Their Daughter’s Start

Per an Us Weekly supply, there’s a particular that means behind their child’s identify that you could be not have picked up on. Mates of the pair allegedly imagine that the identify “Raddix” is a mashup of “rad”— a favourite phrase of Diaz and Madden’s, as seen of their announcement — and a translation of “new beginning,” indicative of their thrilling new chapter as dad and mom! Based on the confidant, “they agree it suits her perfectly.”

The insider revealed:

“It’s so like Cam and Benji to pick a quirky yet meaningful name.”

Although it has not but been confirmed by the brand new dad and mom (traditionally, they’ve been extraordinarily non-public), it’s mentioned that their child woman was delivered by way of surrogate. As we beforehand shared, an insider chimed in by way of the outlet:

“Cameron and Benji had been trying to have a baby for a long time. There were disappointments along the way, so it was difficult and stressful at times. But they say it was a price worth paying. They feel beyond blessed.”

And clearly, their household is partaking within the child bliss! Proud uncle Joel Madden and aunt Nicole Richie have seemingly loved welcoming the toddler addition:

“Nicole and Joel have been so great, and they’ve offered to help in any way they can, both now and moving forward. They’re going to be a huge part of Raddix’s life — the plan is to really integrate the two families so all the kids can grow up together and be one big, happy family.”

And clearly, their youngsters Harlow and Sparrow Madden are overjoyed with their cousin:

“They’re so great with kids and will be incredibly fun and loving parents. Cameron’s very close with all her nieces and nephews. They all adore her and are excited to see her as a mom with a baby of her own.”

Ideas on all this child bliss, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF (under) within the feedback and tell us!!

[Image via Benji Madden/Instagram.]