By Bridie Pearson-jones For Mailonline

Revealed: 16:05 EST, 23 December 2019 | Up to date: 16:06 EST, 23 December 2019

Younger Belorussian cadets donned their most interesting garments to participate within the fourth New 12 months Republican Suvorov Cadet Ball on the Uruchie Sports activities Palace tonight.

Younger males wore their army gear, whereas their dates wearing white and pink robes to mark the special day.

Others partygoers turned up in conventional Belorussian gown – together with small corsets and bellowing brightly colored tutus.

The festivities included formal dancing earlier than extra lighthearted play later.

One teen picked up his date as she swung her arms round his neck. Wearing a white gown with silver footwear and glowing earrings, the playful shot wasn’t not like a marriage photograph.

Including festive spirit to the bash, an inflatable Santa joined the gang of festive teenagers as they danced the evening away of their finest garments.

Suvorov Navy Colleges are a sort of boarding faculty in Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan for boys of 14–18. The colleges are named after Alexander Suvorov, an eighteenth century common.

