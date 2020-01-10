Belgian Bus Driver, Stabbed 10 Times, Continues On His Route For 15 km

The driving force labored for public bus firm De Lijn (Representational)

Brussels, Belgium:

A Belgian bus driver was stabbed 10 instances, receiving wounds to the neck and abdomen, however continued to comply with his route for an additional hour, officers stated Friday.

In keeping with the prosecutor’s workplace in Antwerp, on Thursday the driving force discovered himself a couple of minutes early within the city of Kontich and disembarked to have a smoke.

At this level a suspect appeared out of nowhere and attacked the 58-year-old — “apparently with a knife” — stabbing him repeatedly earlier than fleeing the scene on foot.

The driving force, working for public bus firm De Lijn, boarded his bus and — “probably in a state of shock” — adopted his route for an additional 15 kilometres (eight miles) to Lierre.

From the terminus, he then returned with out passengers to his depot in Willebroek and solely then, round an hour after the alleged assault, realised that he had been wounded.

His colleagues known as emergency providers.

In keeping with the prosecutor, he had acquired probably deadly wounds to the decrease torso, to the neck, to his arms and higher proper leg. An investigation has been launched.

