Bella Hadid poses in her underwear in new video; model shows off her figure [Watch]

Bella HadidBella Hadid Official Instagram (bellahadid)

Bella Hadid is again at it once more. The mannequin has apparently been having fun with some high quality household time for the vacations at mother Yolanda’s Pennsylvania farm. However even through the holidays, the supermodel is constant to churn out content material for her followers, taking to Instagram with an attractive rest room video.

Bella may very well be seen flaunting her taut midriff whereas sporting a French-cut thong as she recorded herself within the mirror. The 23-year-old sported a darkish long-sleeve turtleneck crop prime, displaying her tight tummy.

It was paired with some skimpy underwear, which sat excessive on her firmly sculpted waist, leaving little to the creativeness. She ran her fingers via her hair as she posed within the black-and-white rest room video.

Bella set the clip to some attractive music, captioning the publish: ‘Sleepy woman, having fun with it.’ Bella is holding herself busy, however she certain is making time to have some enjoyable as effectively. Appropriately.

Bella Hadid doesn’t shrink back from exhausting work to make her title, regardless that she has fame on her facet and plenty of benefits popping out of the gate.

Chatting with InStyle, the mannequin mentioned: “At the end of the day, I think working this much is going to give me a better platform to do bigger things in the world,” she says. “I’m not saying I don’t love my job, but people think modeling is just a bullsh— thing to become more famous. I was 100 percent independent by the time I was 18, and I paid for my own apartment. That wasn’t because of my parents. I worked my ass off for two years.”

She appears to have the ability to pull off any look. Properly, that shouldn’t be shocking as she is without doubt one of the most profitable fashions on this planet. You possibly can try the video right here: