Ben & Jerry’s launches new ice cream flavor in partnership with Netflix

By Danielle Zoellner For Dailymail.com

Revealed: 11:46 EST, 16 January 2020 | Up to date: 11:49 EST, 16 January 2020

Ben & Jerry’s has teamed up with the unique streaming service, Netflix, to create an ice cream taste worthy of chowing down on whereas bingeing watching the newest hit present.

The brand new taste, entitled Netflix and Chilll’d, brings in a wide range of flavors for any ice cream lover with a peanut butter base then blended with salty pretzels and fudge brownie bites.

‘Identical to Netflix, there’s one thing on this pint for everybody,’ the model boasted on-line.

Scrumptious: Ben & Jerry’s has teamed up with the unique streaming service, Netflix, to create an ice cream taste worthy of chowing down on whereas bingeing watching

Chowing down: The brand new taste known as Neflix and Chilll’d. It’s peanut butter ice cream blended with pretzels and fudge brownies

The mix of peanut butter and chocolate, with one thing just a little salty thrown in, provides anybody’s style buds the prospect to take pleasure in the brand new taste.

Ben & Jerry’s even went on to create a non-dairy model of the brand new taste for anybody who’s lactose illiberal or vegan, all with the objective to enchantment to all shoppers who’re on the lookout for a snack whereas watching their favourite present.

The information was shared on Wednesday on-line, and it already gained consideration from fellow ice cream lovers.

Folks commented on the posts shared by the model and inquired about after they would have the ability to strive the ice cream for themselves.

‘This may most likely be my favourite taste!! When can we purchase it?’ One fan wished to know.

All Ben & Jerry’s might reveal, although, was that the flavour shall be coming to a ‘freezer close to you’ within the close to future.

Added perk: Ben & Jerry’s additionally created a non-dairy model for shoppers

Yum: ‘Identical to Netflix, there’s one thing on this pint for everybody,’ the model boasted

One other commenter wrote: ‘Who was the genius that got here up with this?’

Netflix is the primary streaming service to accomplice with an ice cream model to develop a snack appropriate for binge watching.

The launch of the brand new Netflix and Chilll’d taste would possibly encourage different streaming companies, similar to Hulu, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime, to create flavors of their very own for avid viewers.

For anybody who’s uncertain what present they need to stream whereas having fun with the brand new pint, Ben & Jerry’s has additionally solved that drawback.

The model created a quiz on-line individuals can take to then decide what they need to watch that may go completely with the brand new taste.