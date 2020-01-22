Ben & Jerry’s teams up with Netflix

This climate definitely has many considering of cosy Saturday nights curled up in entrance of the TV (or pc and even the telephone) watching a favorite movie or collection, a sizzling beverage in our palms.

Surprisingly, many Canadians eat extra ice cream within the winter!

To have fun this level, only recently, of their first international partnership, Ben & Jerry’s teamed up with Netflix to churn out one thing additional particular this winter with the launch of the corporate’s latest flavour: Netflix & Chilll’d — chilling in entrance of the display with a candy deal with.

With candy & salty pretzel swirls and fudge brownies, Netflix & Chilll’d is all candy, salty and fudgy (which feels like an terrible lot of specials on Netflix!). Out there as an ice cream and non-dairy frozen dessert and located at choose grocery and comfort shops throughout Canada for $6.99.

– Try benandjerrys.ca for added particulars.