News

Ben & Jerry’s teams up with Netflix

January 22, 2020
1 Min Read

This climate definitely has many considering of cosy Saturday nights curled up in entrance of the TV (or pc and even the telephone) watching a favorite movie or collection, a sizzling beverage in our palms.

Surprisingly, many Canadians eat extra ice cream within the winter!

To have fun this level, only recently, of their first international partnership, Ben & Jerry’s teamed up with Netflix to churn out one thing additional particular this winter with the launch of the corporate’s latest flavour: Netflix & Chilll’d — chilling in entrance of the display with a candy deal with.

With candy & salty pretzel swirls and fudge brownies, Netflix & Chilll’d is all candy, salty and fudgy (which feels like an terrible lot of specials on Netflix!). Out there as an ice cream and non-dairy frozen dessert and located at choose grocery and comfort shops throughout Canada for $6.99.

 – Try benandjerrys.ca for added particulars.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment