Ben Stokes’ father Ged is rushed to hospital in a ‘critical condition’

England’s preparations for the Boxing Day Take a look at in opposition to South Africa have been thrown into turmoil right here right this moment when Ben Stokes father Ged suffered a critical sickness.

Ged Stokes had travelled to South Africa together with his spouse and different members of their household from his residence in New Zealand to spend Christmas with Ben, his spouse and their kids and to look at the primary of 4 checks right here at SuperSport Park.

However these plans have been thrown into disarray when Stokes senior was taken unwell throughout final night time and was instantly rushed to a hospital close to England’s base in Sandton close to Johannesburg.

Ged Stokes (proper) with England star Ben and spouse Deborah in 2017 – he has been taken unwell

Stokes senior was mentioned to be in a ‘important’ situation in a press release launched by the ECB forward of their remaining coaching session in Centurion earlier than this sequence.

Ben Stokes is not going to be at that coaching session as he has rushed to hospital to be at his father’s bedside together with different members of the Stokes household. His participation within the first Take a look at in opposition to South Africa should now be in critical doubt.

The ECB mentioned in a press release right this moment: ‘The England and Wales Cricket Board, with the assist of Ben and his household, request that the media and public respect Ben and his household’s privateness presently.’

It’s a terribly unhappy information on the finish of essentially the most profitable 12 months of Ben Stokes profession. He famously led England to victory within the World Cup remaining after which together with his extraordinary efficiency to win the Headingley Take a look at in opposition to Australia.

These unprecedented feats in English cricket led to Stokes turning into the overwhelming winner of the BBC’s Sports activities Character of the 12 months award. Solely final Sunday he was in Aberdeen to gather his trophy earlier than flying to South Africa to hitch the aspect.

Stokes senior was mentioned to be in a ‘important’ situation after being rushed to hospital

Stokes may be very near his household and his father has been a pivotal determine in his profession and his restoration from the occasions in Bristol two years in the past that solid such a critical cloud over his profession. Stojes junior was charged with inflicting affray after being caught up in a brawl however was discovered not responsible and has impressively rebuilt his profession since.

Ged Stokes is a former rugby league skilled and coach and it was his profession that introduced the household to Cumbria earlier than Ben was born and ensured his son would develop into an England celebrity quite than one for New Zealand.

Stokes senior is a formidable determine famend for his toughness and he had the complete assist right this moment of an England tour celebration enlarged by quite a lot of households who’ve travelled to South Africa for Christmas. They have been all hoping that the legendary toughness will assist him now when he wants it most.

That camp have been mentioned to be in whole shock right this moment on the horrible household information for one of the vital common members of the England squad.

The information completely overshadowed preparations for the Take a look at however the remainder of the squad have been nonetheless planning to coach this morning. Jonny Bairstow can be the participant most definitely to return into the England aspect on Boxing Day if Stokes is unable to play however that’s the very last thing on the minds of the England squad proper now.