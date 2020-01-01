Ben Stokes Happy To Swap 2019 Success For Father’s Good Health

England’s Ben Stokes has insisted he would commerce all the non-public success he has loved in 2019 if it meant his father was now not in hospital. Stokes’s participation on this month’s first Check towards South Africa, which noticed a number of England gamers wrestle on at Centurion following a bug that unfold by the squad, was known as into doubt when his father, Ged, who had travelled out to look at his son, was admitted to a Johannesburg hospital with what a crew spokesman stated was a severe sickness.

The 64-year-old was admitted to intensive care however his situation improved sufficiently for his son to play in a match England misplaced by 107 runs to fall 1-Zero behind within the four-Check collection.

Ged Stokes stays in hospital, with spouse Deborah at his aspect, whereas the remainder of the Stokes household have moved to Cape City — the scene of Ben’s gorgeous career-best 258 4 years in the past — for Friday’s begin of the second Check.

This yr has been a profitable one for Stokes, who performed a key position in England’s thrilling World Cup ultimate win over New Zealand earlier than a outstanding unbeaten century secured a dramatic one-wicket win within the third Ashes Check towards Australia at Headingley.

However writing in his column for Britain’s Every day Mirror newspaper revealed Tuesday, England vice-captain Stokes, lately voted the BBC’s Sports activities Character of the 12 months in a public ballot, stated: “On the finish of probably the most memorable of years I’m discovering it fairly exhausting to sum up 2019 proper now.

“There have been some unbelievable highs, and a few actual lows, however to see out the yr with my dad in hospital has put issues into perspective

“If someone could say ‘I’ll take everything away from you that happened this summer, but your dad is happy, healthy and watching you play cricket’ then I’d say yeah, swap it.”

‘Cursed tour’

The 28-year-old Durham all-rounder added his father had undergone an “unbelievable turnaround” however nonetheless had a strategy to go as he thanked medical workers for his or her “fantastic care”.

In the meantime, opening batsman Dominic Sibley has change into the newest sufferer of sickness within the England camp, with a crew spokesman saying Monday 11 members of the enjoying squad, in addition to six assist workers, had been taken sick at some stage for the reason that squad’s arrival in South Africa earlier this month.

“We’ve nicknamed it ‘The Cursed Tour’ so far because it wasn’t a great time for us in terms of the team trying to build up to an important Test series,” stated Stokes.

“It will never be an excuse, but I hope people can understand that physically and mentally it was a huge challenge, getting up in the night, not sleeping, not eating. It all has an effect and over the course of a match you really feel it.”

Stokes, nonetheless, was now trying ahead to enjoying once more on the picturesque Newlands, “which is one of my favourite grounds in the world for obvious reasons”.