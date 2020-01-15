Ben Stokes Named ICC player Of The Year After Landmark 2019

Ben Stokes was Wednesday named the Worldwide Cricket Council participant of the yr, capping an unforgettable 2019 for the swashbuckling England all-rounder that included a match-winning knock on the World Cup. Ben Stokes received the coveted Sir Garfield Sobers trophy — voted for by a panel of media representatives and former gamers — due to an unbeaten 84 in a dramatic last towards New Zealand in July adopted by an excellent 135 not out to win the third Ashes Check towards Australia six weeks later. Stokes, 28, stated it was an enormous honour for any cricketer to obtain such an award.

“To be recognised and be the person to win that (award) it’s pretty amazing,” he stated in a video assertion.

Through the voting interval, Stokes aggregated 719 runs and bagged 12 wickets in 20 ODIs. He additionally scored 821 runs and took 22 wickets in 11 Checks.

Nevertheless, the New Zealand-born star stated his award was not solely for him as a person.

“The past 12 months have been incredible for England cricket and to lift the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup for the first time was our greatest achievement,” stated Stokes.

“This award is testomony to my team-mates and the help workers which were there each step of the way in which.

“Essentially, with out the help of those people, we’d by no means have achieved our goal of lifting a serious trophy.”

‘Beneath the scanner’

Stokes, who carried his type into this yr with a person of the match efficiency within the second Check victory over South Africa final week, stated the robust bonds between the gamers can result in additional success.

“There may be an unbelievable bond between team-mates and to savour our achievements, whether or not that is successful the World Cup last at Lord’s or digging deep to win a Check match towards Australia at Headingley,” stated Stokes.

“It’s satisfying you may accomplish these excellent highs collectively.

“The last 12 months have been the best in my career, and I believe what we attained will be the catalyst to achieve further success over the next few years.”

Indian opener Rohit Sharma was named the ODI cricketer of the yr whereas captain Virat Kohli bagged the Spirit of Cricket award for his gesture to cease followers from booing Australia’s Steve Smith throughout a World Cup match.

Smith was returning to worldwide cricket from a one-year suspension for altering the situation of the ball.

“I’m surprised that I have got it, after many years of being under the scanner for the wrong things,” Kohli stated in an announcement put out by ICC.

“That moment was purely understanding an individual’s situation. I don’t think a guy who is coming out of a situation like that needs to be taken advantage of.”

Kohli was additionally named captain of each the ICC Check and ODI groups of the yr.

In different main awards, Australia quick bowler Pat Cummins was named the Check participant of the yr and teammate Marnus Labuschagne was declared rising cricketer of the yr.