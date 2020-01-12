Ben Stokes takes five-year-old son for a spin in Ferrari after latest heroics against South Africa

By Jack Newman For Mailonline

Ben Stokes has celebrated his newest cricketing heroics by taking his five-year-old son Layton for a spin in a £250,000 Ferrari F8 Tributo in South Africa.

The all-rounder was awarded man of the match in Newlands after taking the ultimate three wickets, a record-equalling 5 catches within the first innings, and a stonking 72 off 47 balls to assist England to their first win within the collection in opposition to the Proteas.

And the 28-year-old celebrated his success as he drove round Camps Bay in Cape City along with his son within the passenger seat of the supercar.

He parked the £250,000 car at a scenic cease on the east coast of South Africa as he enjoys break day throughout England’s Take a look at collection

He even took trip to take with cricket followers on the scenic coastal spot.

Stokes, who was just lately named 2019’s Sports activities Persona of the Yr, has had a outstanding 12 months with England.

He nearly single-handedly rescued the World Cup Ultimate when England have been staring down the barrel of defeat in opposition to New Zealand, top-scoring with 84 to make sure survival to a nail-biting super-over.

Then simply six weeks later, he produced one of many best innings of all time at Headingley within the Third Take a look at of the Ashes.

Carrying a white T-shirt and light-weight blue shorts, the ace appeared relaxed after England levelled the collection to arrange an thrilling end

The expertise scored an unbeaten 135 partnering tailenders as he navigated England’s highest ever run chase to maintain the collection alive.

He devoted his most up-to-date heroics in opposition to South Africa to his father Ged who fell significantly sick on the eve of the First Take a look at in Centurion.

Stokes snr was admitted to a Johannesburg hospital in a vital situation having travelled to see his son participate within the Boxing Day Take a look at, and is slowly recovering.

The New Zealand-born sportsman took a while to admire the surroundings throughout his break earlier than work began on making ready for the Third Take a look at

Stokes admired the fiery purple Ferrari which is an homage to probably the most highly effective V8 within the Italian carmarker’s historical past

Ben stated after the victory at Newlands: ‘I’ve had a couple of knee points and stuff like that however I’ve acquired the three lions on my chest, which is such a proud factor. I at all times had my Dad behind my thoughts and that took any damage worries or niggles out of my head.

‘I used to be pondering that he got here out right here to observe me and sadly he isn’t been in a position to so there was much more to my efforts on this sport, doing it for him.

‘I have not managed to talk to him but however hopefully I’ve made him proud.’

The third Take a look at begins on Thursday in Port Elizabeth earlier than the collection wraps up at Johannesburg the next week.