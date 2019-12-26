Benefited By Welfare Schemes, Tamil Nadu Farmer Builds Temple For PM Modi

Farmer mentioned he had benefitted from Centre’s welfare measures and preferred PM for such initiatives. (File)

Tiruchirappalli:

A farmer has constructed a temple for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his farm at a village close to, saying he was impressed and had benefited by welfare schemes just like the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi.

The 50-year previous farmer, P Sankar, inaugurated the temple final week at his farm in sleepy Erakudi village about 63 km from Tiruchirappalli and performs ”aarti,” each day.

A standard ”kolam” (rangoli) welcomes individuals to the modest, eight x eight ft tiled roof temple, constructed at a price of about Rs 1.2 lakh and a smiling bust of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is positioned on the centre.

Whereas a standard lamp is positioned on each the edges of PM Modi’s bespectacled bust, it additionally options his trademark white beard and coiffure.

Full with a tilak on the brow, the bust sports activities the Prime Minister in a pink kurta and a blue scarf.

The statue has been adorned with garlands and flowers.

“The work to construct a temple for Ayya (a Tamil phrase equal to Sir in English and it refers right here to PM Modi) started about eight months again.

I couldn’t full it instantly resulting from constraints and the temple was inaugurated final week,” Sankar mentioned.

Requested what prompted him to construct a temple and provide worship, he informed PTI he had benefitted from Centre’s welfare measures and preferred the Prime Minister for such initiatives.

“I received Rs 2,000 (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi) scheme for farmers, gas (Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana) and toilet (Individual Household Latrine Scheme) facilities,” he mentioned.

“I like him for his personality as well. I have been keenly watching him for long.”

Requested if Sankar was a celebration employee, BJP’s Tiruchirappalli Zonal in cost and nationwide council member La Kannnan mentioned the farmer was not a member.

“I sent our party office-bearers to meet him after I came to know about this temple for Modi ji. We have requested him to join the BJP and work for people’s welfare,” he informed PTI.

Sankar mentioned he has consented to turn into a member of the BJP since he “liked Ayya.”

“Now my desire is to perform a proper Kumbabishekam (consecration) for the temple,” he mentioned.

Eager to see the Prime Minister in individual, Sankar mentioned he went to Mamallapuram close to Chennai in October when PM Modi visited the seashore city for a casual summit along with his Chinese language counterpart Xi Jinping.

“I could not meet him. But I am happy to got a glimpse of his cavalcade from a distance,” he mentioned.

The farmer mentioned he was self made man after struggling for years in a Gulf nation to purchase land in his village.

The temple has portraits of deities, Mahatma Gandhi, famous freedom fighter and Congress icon Okay Kamaraj, AIADMK stalwarts M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, Residence Minister Amit Shah and Tamil Nadu Chief Minsiter Okay Palaniswami.