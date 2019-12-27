Benefits cheat, 49, avoids jail after he conned taxpayers out of £75,000

By William Cole For Mailonline

Revealed: 08:32 EST, 27 December 2019 | Up to date: 08:32 EST, 27 December 2019

Mendacity Dominic Lappin pocketed £75,683 of taxpayer cash on the idea he was too disabled to work – whereas secretly employed as a supply driver.

Lappin claimed a spread of advantages, together with Incapacity Dwelling Allowance and Private Independence Funds, which he was not entitled to.

A court docket heard he did have a nasty again however he had over-egged his signs, claiming he was in fixed discomfort and will solely stroll 10 to 20 yards very slowly and needed to cease as a result of ache.

Nevertheless, since 2013, he had been working as a supply driver, driving for as much as an hour at a time and being seen to stroll 100 metres and climb stairs.

Now the 49-year-old, of Welbeck Highway, Walker, Newcastle, caught after an nameless tip off, has narrowly prevented going to jail after admitting profit fraud at Newcastle Crown Courtroom.

Dominic Lappin pocketed £75,683 of taxpayer cash on the idea he was too disabled to work – whereas secretly employed as a supply driver

Recorder Abdul Iqbal QC informed him: ‘Over a interval of virtually six years, you claimed varied advantages to which you weren’t entitled and also you obtained them since you informed lies to the DWP and the native authority.

‘You obtained PIP, Housing Profit, Employment Assist Allowance and Incapacity Dwelling Allowance, all on the idea you stated you weren’t working, had no earnings or that you simply had been incapacitated.

‘You had been telling lies. You had an earnings from work you had been failing to declare and also you exaggerated your signs because of your incapacity.

‘Onerous-pressed public assets had been diverted to you once they may have been used elsewhere, for deserving candidates and different public service.

‘The taxpayer has borne the burden for all of that and it is actually not a victimless crime.’

Prosecutor Stuart Graham stated Lappin had made varied claims in regards to the state of his well being, claiming he could not stroll far with out assist, that he wanted assist rising from his seat, wanted assist going to the bathroom and going up and down stairs and that he felt drowsy and uncoordinated as a result of his remedy.

The 49-year-old, of Welbeck Highway, Walker, Newcastle, caught after an nameless tip off, has narrowly prevented going to jail after admitting profit fraud at Newcastle Crown Courtroom

Mr Graham informed the court docket: ‘He was supposed to tell the division of any change in circumstances or work he undertook.

‘The proof exhibits he had been working for Elite Powder Coatings from January 2013 as a supply driver.

‘He drove for as much as an hour at a time, clearly in contradiction to the assertion he put ahead.

‘The corporate director noticed him stroll 100 metres and climb stairs with none bodily misery and he by no means noticed him use a stick or fall down. He by no means noticed him seem nervous, anxious or drowsy or be unable to hold out his duties.’

Recorder Iqbal stated Lappin had claimed to have taken up work to set an instance to his youngsters however he warned: ‘I hope you might be ashamed of your self, standing within the dock, little question your youngsters studying within the native newspaper that their father has been convicted of profit fraud.’

Newcastle Crown Courtroom heard Lappin is paying again his ill-gotten features at £340 a month and has to date paid again round £four,500

The decide stated he had simply been persuaded to not lock him up because it would price extra public cash to take care of him in jail and it will jeopardise his job and his capacity to pay the cash again and should have an opposed impact on his youngsters.

He was sentenced to 12 months suspended for 2 years with 250 hours of unpaid work.

Brian Hegarty, defending, stated: ‘The defendant undoubtedly suffered a severe again harm for which he continues to obtain remedy to today. He suffered that in round 2009 whereas working as a JCB driver.

‘He claimed for advantages and was entitled to then due to his incapacity.

‘The cost is as a result of his situation improved and he failed to tell the businesses.’

He added that the situation was variable and that he continues to make use of morphine-based ache reduction as required and needed to take time without work work whereas employed as a part-time supply driver as a result of it.

Mr Hegarty stated it’s potential Lappin would have been entitled to some advantages at a diminished degree and was underneath monetary stress and began working to show his value to his household and set an instance to his youngsters.

He stated he continues to work and rents his residence, telling the court docket: ‘He clearly made a horrible mistake.’

The court docket heard Lappin is paying again his ill-gotten features at £340 a month and has to date paid again round £four,500.