Benefits Street is ‘filthy and neglected’ six years after TV turned residents into unlikely stars

Residents of TV’s Advantages Road say they’re being ‘uncared for’ and live in ‘filthy’ circumstances surrounded by mice and piles of garbage.

James Turner Road in Birmingham, which featured within the hit Channel four documentary, has been left to spoil and is a dumping floor for fly-tippers six years after the present aired.

The sequence, which pulled in 5 million viewers in 2014, turned the then residents into unlikely actuality stars because it adopted them surviving on handouts.

However precisely six years after the primary episode, these which might be left or have been moved to the world by housing associations or the council have advised how it’s virtually a no-go zone.

One native mentioned they might fairly be homeless than dwell on the street, as soon as dwelling to the likes of White Dee, Black Dee, Smoggy, and drug addict Fungi.

Different have advised how a 12-year-old woman compelled to maneuver along with her household after being sexually harassed, a supply driver carjacked and a household was unable to scrub their ten youngsters for greater than a 12 months.

One mom advised BirminghamLive: ‘I mentioned I did not care the place I lived, I simply wished a roof over my head till I got here right here.

‘Each time I step out my door, there’s litter in all places. I’ve solely been right here since July, I am making an attempt to get out.

‘I used to be homeless and residing in a Travelodge. Not less than it was good and clear in there. We had a mice infestation right here, however we received a cat in order that’s sorted it.’

Some home lay empty and others have indicators up outdoors warning individuals to keep away from their houses

Most of the residents are in an analogous state of affairs and mentioned that they had been moved to the road by housing associations or the council.

One other household have been moved to the highway from leafy Richmond, London, because the father-of-five could not afford the capital’s costs.

He mentioned: ‘I used to be terrified at first, all I would ever heard about Birmingham is it is a s*** gap, do not go there.

‘I have been via a lot. I am simply blissful to have a roof over my head, even when it is a s*** one.

‘However the individuals are good. The opposite night time all of them come out, everybody was out watching the fireworks. It is a good group, it is not like London, if you dropped on the ground, they’d stroll previous you, right here they’d cease and assist.

‘Everybody says whats up, you’ve got received the odd couple, however it’s good. I do like the individuals. I want I would come right here [Birmingham] earlier, simply not this avenue.’

He advised how he witnessed a supply driver having his automotive stolen by a bunch of males, and mentioned one household survived with no operating water or electrical energy for greater than a 12 months.

He added: ‘They will need to have had ten youngsters and so they by no means had a wash so long as they have been right here. You’d see and scent them stroll previous, it will break my coronary heart.

‘A few of these individuals, I can see of their face they’re simply depressed. A few of the individuals are the closest to animals I’ve ever seen individuals be.

‘One 12-year-old woman, the boys wouldn’t depart her alone. In the long run the police needed to become involved, they needed to transfer them.’

Talking of the fly-tipped garbage from the highest to backside of the road, he says: ‘It looks as if it is simply left, as soon as it will get in a multitude, they depart it a multitude.

On the present, the road’s ‘mom hen’ White Dee (proper) was often seen cooking meals for the hungry on the road and emerged as a star. Fungi – actual title James Clarke (left) handed away aged 50 in July final 12 months. The TV star battled booze and crack habit

‘You possibly can’t depart nothing out, if I left my buggy there, went in for half an hour, I would come again and assure it is gone.’

Basoz Ali, 37, who not too long ago moved to James Turner Road along with her household and two younger youngsters, mentioned: ‘It is so tough, we really feel like we’re ignored. We really feel uncared for.

‘We work exhausting and we deserve higher place to dwell.

‘We have got a variety of mice, we’ve got to dam all of the holes in the home, however nonetheless they discover methods to come back in due to the messiness.

‘They throw meals luggage, all their waste, even when its not garbage day.

‘In the home, the mice spoil every little thing, they spoil the procuring and I’ve to throw a variety of good things into the bin.

‘Parking is tough as effectively, typically due to the messiness, damaged glasses in all places. It is exhausting.

‘No person cares in regards to the garbage and issues. Generally my husband takes some of it to his storage to eliminate it, however nonetheless they carry it.’

On the present, the road’s ‘mom hen’ White Dee was often seen cooking meals for the hungry on the road and emerged as a star.

She received greater than £50,000 to seem on Celeb Huge Brother in 2014, went on Free Ladies and has change into a spokeswoman on advantages points.

Sherrell Dillion, referred to as SB, was seen on the present making an attempt to launch her modelling profession whereas being a mother-of-two.

Black Dee, actual title Samora Roberts, 37, was jailed for seven years in 2016 for operating a drug-dealing operation at her dwelling.

Funghi – actual title James Clarke – handed away aged 50 in July final 12 months. The TV star, who battled booze and crack habit, is alleged to have killed himself as a result of he was in a variety of ache with most cancers and did not need his girlfriend to see him undergo.

What turned of the celebrities of Channel four’s Advantages Road?

White Dee

Advantages Road star White Dee mentioned her ‘avenue household’ was ripped aside by the TV present – and he or she left the world.

The truth TV star, whose actual title is actual title Deidre Kelly, moved away from James Turner Road in Winson Inexperienced and the neighbours she grew to like.

After the success of Advantages Road , Dee went on to make TV and journal appearances after which made Handsworth her new dwelling.

White Dee now not sees these featured within the hit Channel four programme first aired again in 2014 – reminiscent of Black Dee and Fungi and 50p Man.

Within the present, Dee had a heartwarming relationship with lovable rogue Fungi who has continued to struggled with homelessness and drink and medicines.

She mentioned in 2018: ‘I have not spoken to anybody proven within the documentary although I do nonetheless converse to individuals on the road.

‘It’s the one unhappy factor. I do assume it was one of many largest regrets ever. We have been like one large household.

‘However the way it was portrayed by the TV modifying ripped us aside.

Black Dee

Advantages Road star Black Dee was jailed for seven years for protecting dwell ammunition in her dwelling – the place she ran an ‘open-all-hours’ drug enterprise.

Samora Roberts, 34, was present in possession of over £5,000 of Class A medication in addition to bullets which she hid in a pink coach beneath a washing basket.

She admitted seven counts of possessing hashish with intent to produce and was discovered responsible of possessing crack cocaine and heroin in January final 12 months.

Roberts was additionally discovered responsible of two counts of possessing 11 .38 Smith and Wesson cartridges and not using a firearms certificates.

Decide Philip Parker QC jailed Roberts for seven years at Birmingham Crown Courtroom the place he accused her of operating an open-all-hours’ drug enterprise from her dwelling on James Turner Road, which was higher referred to as the situation of Channel 4’s Advantages Road.

Samora was one of many first Advantages Road residents to hit out at Channel four producers for ‘exploiting’ locals when the present aired in January 2014.

She later had a public spat with former pal White Dee, claiming she was a ‘promote out’ for showing on Celeb Huge Brother .

SMOGGY, AKA ’50p man’

Door-to-door salesman Smoggy, actual title Stephen Smith, turned affectionately referred to as ’50p Man’ after promoting cut-price family wares to the residents of Advantages Road.

His entrepreneurial spirit captured the eye of millionaire and Pimlico Plumbers founder Charlie Mullins, who supplied him a £10,000 deal to open a 50p low cost retailer to rival Poundland.

Sadly, the fell out and the enterprise enterprise didn’t occur.

Mr Mullins claimed Smoggy may have change into a millionaire and blamed ‘dangerous recommendation from individuals round him’ for the deal falling via.

James Clarke aka, Fungi

Advantages Road star Fungi (pictured in January final 12 months) died on the age of 50 after a coronary heart assault brought on by a suspected medicine overdose

Fungi has died in July final 12 months on the age of 50 after a coronary heart assault sparked by a suspected medicine overdose.

Whereas stars like White Dee made a fortune and have become celebrities, Fungi struggled with habit, misplaced his job as a Huge Challenge vendor and ended up sleeping tough in Birmingham.

He stop drink and medicines after a viewer paid £11,500 to place him via rehab and he appeared to have turned his life round in 2016.

However the father-of-four was unable to beat habit and located himself again on the streets, spending his advantages on 10 cans of super-strength cider every day whereas additionally taking crack cocaine.

He moved right into a hostel for addicts in his dwelling metropolis however was discovered lifeless after he household mentioned they hadn’t seen him for six months.

His ex-partner Donna, who introduced up his daughter Kirsty, took to Fb after his loss of life and posted: ‘Dying leaves a heartache no can heal, love leaves a reminiscence nobody can steal’.