Bengal BJP Chief Skips “Like Dogs” But Repeats “Vandals Will Be Shot”

Dilip Ghosh mentioned that those that injury public property over CAA ought to be “shot dead”.

Kolkata:

The Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, now notorious “shot down like dogs” remark, on Wednesday repeated his feedback of Sunday at a information convention in Kolkata and mentioned, “If we come to power, the anti-nationals and those who destroy government property, they will be beaten with lathis, shot dead and jailed.”

His feedback got here a day forward of his possible re-election as state BJP chief, a course of for which Union Minister Kiren Rijiju flew all the way down to Kolkata within the afternoon. Different senior leaders are anticipated on Thursday for the election to be held on the Nationwide Library Auditorium.

“What I have said was said after thinking it through,” Dilip Ghosh mentioned, requested if he was rethinking what he had mentioned at Ranaghat in Nadia district on Sunday, and accused the Left, Trinamool Congress and Congress of killing folks in police firing throughout their respective reigns.

“In West Bengal, in the Naxalite period, Siddharth Shankar Ray killed many young men, shot them in the back. Those who cheered him on those days are now talking about ahimsa? Have they become old and has their blood cooled?” he mentioned.

“Mamata went to Darjeeling and said jo hamse takrayega chur chur ho jayega. 11 Gorkhas were killed in police firing. Communists killed six Forward Block members and many refugees at Morirjhapi,” he mentioned.

CPM MLA Sujan Chakraborty accused Mr Ghosh of whataboutery. “He said Assam and UP police shot people down like dogs. We challenged him on that, that indeed the BJP governments of UP and Assam did so. In our time, police opened fire as a last resort. And they are talking of killing people like dogs,” he mentioned.

Trinamool panchayat minister Subrata Mukherjee dismissed Mr Ghosh’s feedback as the results of political jealousy.

The Benoy Tamang led Gorkha Janmukti Morcha additionally condemned the reference to the killing of 11 folks in 2017. An announcement mentioned, “Dilip Ghosh…. has called the 11 martyrs who sacrificed their lives… antisocial elements who were rightly shot by the police for vandalising government property. He has also indicated that Gorkhas are foreigners and has likened the Gorkhas to dogs.”

“The police had shot 11 Gorkhas which had heightened the agitation. He stated in a news channel that those who vandalise national property are to be shot like dogs,” he mentioned.

“We strongly condemn the BJP president Dilip Ghosh’s statement and ask him to withdraw his statement at the earliest,” he added.

The outrage of opponents at Mr Ghosh’s feedback will definitely be on the minds of BJP representatives who will elect a state celebration chief in Kolkata on Thursday. However that’s unlikely to sway them in opposition to the one particular person, sources say, who has filed a nomination for the publish.