Bengal Governor Rebukes Minister Who Questioned Wife’s Presence At Events

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday requested state minister and Trinamool Congress chief Partha Chatterjee to publicly apologise after he questioned his spouse’s presence at public conferences, information company PTI reported.

Mr Chatterjee, who’s Bengal’s schooling minister, had mentioned that the presence of Jagdeep Dhankhar’s spouse Sudesh at authorities conferences was “unconstitutional”.

“Is it not unconstitutional to bring a third person to official functions? Did you ever ask the Governor if he thinks he is on a PR exercise with his wife?” Mr Chatterjee was quoted as saying as by PTI.

The governor hit again on the Trinamool chief, saying that his spouse goes to occasions solely when she is invited. “The honourable minister is terribly wrong. That’s a perverted concept by him. He needs to look within. The first lady graces occasions when invited,” Mr Dhankhar mentioned.

“Since I happen to be the lady’s husband, I am not saying more. Had it been another woman, I would have reacted far more severely. Our culture doesn’t allow it. And I will appeal personally, please think before you speak out. These are dangerous areas. I am sure he will reflect and publicly apologise,” Mr Dhankhar added. He additionally drew Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s consideration to her celebration chief’s remark and mentioned, “The chief minister is a woman. She must learn the sensitive aspect of this.”

The governor’s ties with the Trinamool Congress have been removed from pleasant, particularly after his open criticism of the state authorities in addition to Mamata Banerjee. Lately, the 2 sparred over anti-Citizenship Act protests within the state, with the Governor asking her to “personally update” him on the scenario. Mamata Banerjee, in response, instructed him that briefing him was not her administration’s precedence. Her protest towards the controversial regulation in December was additionally dubbed “unconstitutional” by the Governor.

(With inputs from PTI)