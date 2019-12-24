Bengal Governor’s Car Surrounded By Protesting Students In Kolkata

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar was proven black flags at Kolkata’s Jadavpur College.

Kolkata:

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar was surrounded by black flag-waving college students at Kolkata’s Jadavpur College this morning, for the second consecutive day. The Governor had arrived to attend the annual convocation ceremony. The scholars had been protesting the Citizenship (Modification) Act, or CAA, and Mr Dhankar’s public statements in assist of the act, in addition to his “intervention” within the college’s annual convocation.

“I am shocked and surprised how the university allow this situation and cannot control it. It’s a total collapse of the system,” Mr Dhankar mentioned.

The Governor, who’s Chancellor of Jadavpur College, was invited to deal with college students and award honorary levels to public personalities. An annual convocation is the place the Governor is invited however has no alternative to talk and levels are given to graduating college students by the Vice Chancellor.

“A painful scenario that the Jadavpur University Vice Chancellor is oblivious deliberately of his obligations and looking for alibis. He is presiding total collapse of rule of law. Ruinous state of affairs,” Mr Dhankar tweeted.

The variety of these obstructing is simply round fifty. System being held hostage and people enjoined with the duty are oblivious of their obligations. A collapse that may solely result in unwholesome penalties. Rule of legislation isn’t any the place in sight. As constitutional head involved. — Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 24, 2019

On Monday too, he was proven black flags by college students on the college when he reached there to attend a gathering of prime college’s prime officers. It was solely after appreciable wrestle towards a sea of scholars that Mr Dhankar managed to enter the constructing.

The Governor provided to take questions on Monday however when college students sought his response to the CAA, Delhi Police’s assault on Jamia Millia Islamia college students final week and the individuals killed in anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh, he claimed ignorance.

The scholars booed him and heckled him as he left.

The Citizenship (Modification) Act makes faith the check of citizenship in India. The federal government says it would assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated nations to get citizenship in the event that they fled to India due to spiritual persecution. Critics say it’s designed to discriminate towards Muslims and violates the secular principals of the structure.