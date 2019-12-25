Bengal Leaders Skip Vajpayee’s Birth Anniversary Event, Governor “Hurt”

“Lack of representation by the government and bureaucracy has hurt me,” stated Jagdeep Dhankhar

Kolkata:

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday stated he’s “hurt” as no senior state authorities consultant attended the disclosing of a portrait of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th delivery anniversary on the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata.

The thought to unveil a three-dimensional portrait of the late prime minister was conceived on November 27 and an invite letter for the programme was despatched to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on that day, he instructed reporters right here.

“The CM is the executive head and I have not said she has to unveil (the portrait). She may have many other engagements and I have the highest respects for her. My grievance is not that she could not come, but lack of representation by the government and bureaucracy has hurt me,” the governor stated.

On the unveiling of portrait of Atalji with Former Governor Shyamal Sen, Justice Ruma Paul, Barrister Paul, Members of Parliament and different distinguished individuals. pic.twitter.com/cXIr3nVMz3 – Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 25, 2019

Asserting that there should be respect for individuals who maintain constitutional positions, Mr Dhankhar, who has had a number of face offs with the TMC authorities, stated, “Unfortunately there is a very disturbing trend … There seems to be no representation from the state … This should not happen to a person who served the country with such distinction.”

Vajpayee, he stated, was identified for his eloquence and had no enemies within the political events.

The governor stated he may have contacted “anyone in the country to unveil the portrait of Vajpayeeji and you (media) know it more than I do that anyone will be happy and gratified to do this as it will be an honour. I thought the Hon’ble CM was eminently most suitable to do the act at the Raj Bhavan”.

Mr Dhankhar stated West Bengal speaker and the chief secretary have been additionally invited however none from the state authorities’s facet turned up.

“As the constitutional head, I cannot sit tight if someone is not responding. I would continue to work in the direction in humility, discharge my duty and try to connect with her,” he stated.

Current-day politicians ought to learn about Vajpayee’s qualities, he asserted.

“You can’t disagree with a person by looking at him as an enemy. You need not agree on every point of view but that does not make you enemies. Disagree with grace,” he stated with out taking anybody names.

Mr Dhankhar confronted protestors who shouted slogans towards the Citizenship Modification Act, waved black flags and blocked his means on Tuesday from getting into Jadavpur College, the place he had gone to attend the annual convocation as its chancellor. This had prompted him to denounce the incident as “total collapse of rule of law”.

Earlier this month, the governor was made to attend exterior the Meeting because the gate designated for his entry was locked and the Speaker and employees have been nowhere to be discovered. He later entered the meeting premises by the gate meant for media individuals and officers.

“My objective is to maneuver ahead. On December 5, the meeting gates have been locked, I do not bear in mind. What I bear in mind is the date of December 17, when it was opened and I went to the historic meeting constructing.

“If one thing is occurring with respect to the varsities, I am unable to look again once more. My objective is find out how to put it again on monitor, find out how to see the equipment strikes in proper path,” he stated.

The governor additional stated, “We won’t look again, we now have to look forward. We each (he and CM) are required to serve the folks of West Bengal,” he stated.

Elaborating his plans to have a nook of Bharat Ratna recipients on the Raj Bhavan in future, he stated, “Issues will likely be finished decorously. We on the Raj Bhavan do not create controversies.”

Requested for his feedback, West Bengal Municipal Affairs and City Improvement Minister Firhad Hakim stated, “There isn’t any want to connect a lot significance to his utterances.”

“He has now develop into a laughing inventory earlier than folks of the state,” Hakim, a senior TMC chief instructed reporters.