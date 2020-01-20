Bengaluru Huts Razed After BJP MLA Tweet, Civic Officials “Not Informed”

Demolition came about in Bellandur over the weekend.

No senior official of the Bengaluru metropolis company was knowledgeable concerning the demolition of dozens of properties within the Bellandur space over the weekend, the civic physique stated in the present day, including that officers involved have been requested to submit a report. The shacks had been razed amid claims that a number of Bangladeshi migrants had been dwelling within the space.

Movies are being broadly circulated on social media of residents in Bellandur’s Kariyammana Agrahara exhibiting their identification playing cards to officers throughout eviction as they attempt to show that they’re Indians.

“The assistant executive engineer of the area gave a letter to the police saying demolition should take place. We were not aware of such a letter. No senior officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) were informed about this, including the commissioner,” D Randeep, Particular Commissioner for Mahadevapura, BBMP, instructed HEARALPUBLICIST.

“We will take action against the assistant executive engineer. We have also asked the Joint Commissioner of Mahadevapura to submit a detailed report,” he added, questioning the position and presence of the police through the demolition.

The demolition came about days after BJP MLA Arvind Limbavalli tweeted: “Few people have taken shelter under illegally constructed sheds located in Kariyammana Agrahara of Bellandur which is within the jurisdiction of our Mahadevapura Assembly constituency (sic).” He additionally shared a clip exhibiting the shacks within the space.

In a sequence of tweets, he stated “illegal activities were taking place in the sheds”.

Few folks have taken shelter underneath illegally constructed sheds situated in Kariyammana Agrahara of Bellanduru which is throughout the jurisdiction of our Mahadevapura Meeting constituency.

“Illegal activities were taking place in those Sheds and the environment was spoiled without cleanliness, hence the area was a site of illegal activity. This was brought to my notice through social media,” he wrote in one of many posts on January 12.

“The concerned authorities were instructed to take action against it. Officials are reviewing and taking action. Residents from other areas have settled here, some of them are suspect to be illegal immigrants of Bangladesh,” he additional added.

This isn’t the primary time that the 52-year-old chief has made such remarks. He had earlier additionally stated that unlawful Bangladeshi immigrants had been dwelling within the metropolis.

Vinay Sreenivasa, an activist from the Various Legislation Discussion board instructed HEARALPUBLICIST tha demolition was adopted a narrative run by a neighborhood channel that claimed Bangladeshi migrants had been dwelling within the space illegally. “There was no official demolition order…. only a letter saying demolition was planned. I believe it was the work of the local BJP, the police and the Assistant Executive Engineer,” he stated.