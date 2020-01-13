Bengaluru Police drums up team spirit during stress-busting ‘Drum Circle’ event

Bengaluru Metropolis Police collect on the Drum Circle occasion held in Orion Mall, Yeshwantpur.

In an try and construct the spirit of unity and to unwind from the around-the-clock work schedule, Bengaluru Metropolis Police organised an enthralling ‘Drum Circle’ session for nearly 600 metropolis police personnel of the Northern Division at Bengaluru’s Orion mall situated in Yeshwantpur.

The ‘Drum Circle’ workshop, organised underneath the steerage of metropolis police commissioner Bhaskar Rao, IPS, was facilitated by the acclaimed musician Vasundhara Das by the mall’s lakeside. The refreshing musical expertise witnessed the presence of Bengaluru Cops and workers of the North Division together with DCP N Shashikumar (North Division).

Bengaluru metropolis police commissioner Bhaskar Rao, IPS, took to his twitter deal with and shared, “A Drum circle Stress Buster Event-was organised near lakeside of Orion mall for 600 Bangalore City Police officers and staff. Eminent Star Vasundara Das conducted…a great recognition and opportunity.”

Musician Vasundhara Das facilitates the session

Through the musical experiential session, the policemen have been seated in a concentric circle, with every of them taking part in the drums or a percussion instrument. Bengaluru Police, identified for his or her distinctive work, was seen in a distinct avatar taking part in the devices and having fun with themselves.

Through the jamming session, they have been seen laughing, subtly grooving and connecting with one another which created an final stress-busting surroundings. The thought behind the Drum Circle session was to primarily acknowledge the efforts of Bengaluru Police and construct a way of togetherness.