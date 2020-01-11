Bengaluru police to beat crime with latest e-beat system; here’s what you need to know

A police personnel canes a motorcyclist throughout a curfewMANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP/Getty Photographs

In an try, to maintain rising crime in examine and enhance police system round Bengaluru metropolis, the Bengaluru metropolis police has embraced the newest electronic-Beat system (e-Beat system). Underneath the steering of the town police commissioner Bhaskar Rao, IPS, the town police launched the e-Beat system which is geared toward recording the real-time location of beat constables.

Be it ATMs, retailers, banks or workplaces, now the beat police constable can replace their patrol places with a push of a button utilizing the ‘Subahu’ cell software with their smartphones.

Try to switch typical level ebook

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar RaoTwitter

Launched by Isha Pant, IPS officer, DCP (South East Division), beneath the steering of the town police commissioner Bhaskar Rao, IPS, this new beat system which is about to switch the traditional level ebook.

Thus far the beat police personnel signed a degree ebook to register their designated patrolling places. However now they’ll simply scan QR digital code playing cards, put up at varied public locations, with their smartphones. As soon as the scan the code, their visits shall be routinely recorded within the ‘Subahu’ cell software which can replace the officer in cost.

IPS officer Pant took to her Twitter account and posted, “South East division has come up with a new e-beat system which will help us do our duties more efficiently and transparently. Using technology is the way forward in giving better policing to the people of the Silicon Valley of India.”

Screens exercise of beat constables

Shashidhara I D, IP Koramangala expressed that the beat police used to register their designated beat entry within the level ebook through which the police would write down their entries manually which have been ruined as a result of rain and troublesome climate circumstances making it inconvenient. With the appearance of e-Beat, the job turns into simpler and sooner.

IPS officer Pant additionally added, “There are nearly thousands of beat locations I handle, keeping a tab of the beat police in real-time is difficult at times. With the e-Beat system, the officers in charge can easily monitor the situation even if they are away for work.”

How does e-Beat system work?

[Representational Image]Reuters

Not like the normal beat system, the place the police on the beat needed to manually take down notes of their visits, with the brand new e beat system helps document the presence of a beat constable in a delegated space, routinely.

The beat police constable must scan the QR digital code playing cards with the Subahu cell software.

The QR scanners are put up at varied places by the Bengaluru Metropolis Police.

As soon as scanned, the information of the visits are embedded within the ‘Subahu’ cell software.

The officers in cost are notified, routinely.

Allows monitoring of the police on patrol responsibility.

Subahu app additionally sends an replace to the proprietor of a enterprise to tell the police has accomplished patrolling of their location.

Together with the small print of the beat police personnel in cost

Sudhir M Hegde, ACP, MICO Structure Sub Division mentioned that the digital beat system will make constables extra accountable to the developments of their space. They are going to have the ability to monitor actions and reply shortly in crime-prone areas and the information recorded within the app might be straight verified by the officer in cost.