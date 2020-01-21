Bengaluru’s St Francis of Assisi Church attacked, desecrated by miscreants in Kengeri

The miscreants desecrated sanctum and threw away the Holy Communion throughout the place.Twitter

The St Francis of Assisi Church at Kengeri in Bengaluru was ransacked by unidentified miscreants on wee hours of Tuesday, January 21. In keeping with reviews, the miscreants desecrated sanctum and threw away the Holy Communion throughout the place. Kengeri is a satellite tv for pc city 20 km distant from Bengaluru.

The church authorities raised the difficulty to the Kengeri Police Station close to the Satellite tv for pc city. As per the preliminary police reviews, there was no theft reported as miscreants didn’t steal from the church however vandalised picket artefacts, microphones and statues.

In keeping with the police, no person was current on the premises in the course of the assault therefore no casualties have been reported. The CCTV digicam contained in the church has captured a miscreant who entered via the again door.

‘Alter was vandalised, tabernacle destroyed’

In an announcement, the church authorities stated, “The Alter of the church was vandalised and the tabernacle destroyed. We condemn this dastardly act of unscrupulous element.”

As per preliminary reviews, the miscreants didn’t steal any valuables and got here in with the intent to destroy the church. The motive behind the assault stays unclear, in keeping with the police.

Investigation underway

Kengeri assistant commissioner of police UD Krishna Kumar stated that the primary info report has been registered on a criticism filed by the Church father Satish Kumar. The police is in search of doable suspects within the locality of the western Bengaluru suburb. Kumar stated the police are but to arrest the wrongdoer. The investigation is underway.