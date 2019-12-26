Benjamin Netanyahu Declares Victory In Ruling Party Leadership Primary

Benjamin Netanyahu will now stay PM till new elections in March — Israel’s third in 12 months.

Jerusalem, Undefined:

Embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared victory in a management main in his right-wing Likud get together Friday, guaranteeing he’ll lead it into March elections.

“A huge win! Thank you to Likud members for their trust, support and love,” Netanyahu tweeted an hour after polls closed.

Preliminary outcomes confirmed Netanyahu comfortably beating rival Gideon Saar, although a ultimate tally was anticipated to take a number of hours.

“With God’s and your help, I will lead Likud to a big victory in the upcoming elections and we will continue to lead the State of Israel to unprecedented achievements,” Netanyahu added.

Round 57,000 Likud members solid their ballots throughout the nation all through Thursday.

Saar, a former minister seen as to the fitting of Netanyahu, tweeted after polls closed thanking his supporters, volunteers and voters.

He introduced his management problem final month after Israel’s legal professional normal indicted Netanyahu for fraud, bribery and breach of belief.

Netanyahu, 70, denies the allegations and has accused the police, prosecutors and the media of a witchhunt.

He’ll now stay Prime Minister till new elections in March — Israel’s third in 12 months.

Likud and the centrist Blue and White had been close to neck-and-neck after polls in March and September, with neither capable of kind a coalition within the nation’s proportional parliament.

