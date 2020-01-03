Benjamin Netanyahu Says US Has “Right” To Self-Defence

Internantional News

Jerusalem:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday praised US President Donald Trump “for acting swiftly, forcefully and decisively” to remove an Iranian normal in a missile strike.

“Just as Israel has the right of self-defence, the United States has exactly the same right,” he mentioned as he boarded a flight dwelling after chopping quick a go to to Greece.

