January 1, 2020 | three:19pm

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday mentioned he’ll ask parliament to grant him immunity from three corruption expenses in opposition to him — a transfer that may delay his prosecution for months.

Netanyahu mentioned he’s the sufferer of a partisan “witch hunt” and desires safety from “trumped up charges.”

Netanyahu would want the backing of 61 of 120 lawmakers within the Knesset to be granted immunity.

“In order to continue to lead Israel to great achievements, I intend to approach the speaker of the Knesset … in order to fulfill my right, my duty and my mission to continue to serve you for the future of Israel,” he informed reporters throughout a information convention.

He was indicted in November on expenses of bribery, fraud and breach of belief after he failed in two makes an attempt to assemble a governing majority.

A trial can’t start till the parliament decides the difficulty, which isn’t prone to occur till after elections on March 2.

With Put up wires