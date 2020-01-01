Bentley president says the company’s first electric luxury car could arrive as soon as 2025 

By Michael Thomsen For Dailymail.com

Printed: 14:44 EST, 1 January 2020 | Up to date: 14:48 EST, 1 January 2020

Bentley’s anticipated entry into the electrical automobile market might come as quickly as 2025 in accordance with CEO Adrian Hallmark.

In a latest interview concerning the luxurious automotive producer’s long-term plans, Hallmark stated ‘it’s all about electrification.’

Hallmark promised that when the corporate does enter the electrical automobile market, it is going to achieve this with a brand new design tailor-made completely across the electrical drive system.

Bentley says it might start releasing its first all-electric automobiles in 2025. The corporate revealed its first totally electrical idea automotive, the EXP 100 GT (pictured above), in July of this yr

“We could take one of the existing nameplates, and that could be the first electric car, but we wouldn’t take an existing car and try to fit batteries into it, because there’s a compromise from a range and efficiency point of view,” Hallmark stated.

One of many main hurdles is the load and bulk of present lithium-ion batteries, in Hallmark’s view.

He factors to the just lately launched Jaguar I-Tempo, the corporate’s first all-electric SUV that’s weighed down by a lithium-ion battery that’s virtually 1,600 kilos.

Hallmark believes that utilizing strong state batteries as an alternative of lithium-ion batteries might minimize that weight by as a lot as 30 p.c, opening up numerous new potentialities for designing a automotive with a smaller physique however with the identical measurement inside cabin.

‘We see the battery-electric vehicle architecture as being a liberator of that potential,’ he advised Automotive Information Europe.

Bentley CEO Adrian Hallmark (pictured above) needs the corporate’s electrical automobiles to make use of strong state batteries as an alternative of lithium-ion batteries, believing the previous can be as much as 30 p.c lighter and smaller

Along with lowering the exterior shell, he’s hopeful that new battery expertise might make it doable to design automobiles which might be decrease to the bottom, which might enhance their aerodynamic efficiency and make them extra vitality environment friendly.

Final yr, the corporate took its first step towards a totally electrical automobile with the discharge of its first hybrid, a model of its well-liked SUV referred to as the Bentayga Hybrid.

The corporate pledged to have a hybrid possibility obtainable for each mannequin of their present automobile vary by 2023.

The EXP 100 GT can go from zero to 60mph in 2.5 seconds and Bentley stated its battery will be totally charged in simply 15 minutes

Bentley CEO Adrian Hallmark believes solid-state battery-powered automobiles could possibly be designed to run nearer to the bottom than present fashions, making them extra aerodynamic and vitality environment friendly

Earlier this yr, Bentley unveiled a smooth and sporty all-electric idea automotive referred to as the EXP 100 GT.

The corporate claimed the automotive might go from zero to 60mph in 2.5 seconds and have its battery totally charged in simply 15 minutes.

In 2017, luxurious automotive producer Fisker patented its personal strong state battery, claiming it might give an electrical automotive a spread of 500 miles and be totally charged in underneath a minute.

‘This breakthrough marks the start of a brand new period in solid-state supplies and manufacturing applied sciences,’ Fisker’s Dr. Fabio Albano stated on the time..

‘We’re addressing all the hurdles that solid-state batteries have encountered on the trail to commercialization, resembling efficiency in chilly temperatures; using low value and scalable manufacturing strategies; and the power to kind bulk solid-state electrodes with important thickness and excessive energetic materials loadings.

‘We’re excited to construct on this basis and transfer the needle in vitality storage.’