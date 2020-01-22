January 22, 2020 | 9:34am

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) refuted Hillary Clinton’s declare that “nobody likes him” — saying he is aware of at the least one one that does.

“On a good day, my wife likes me, so let’s clear the air on that one,” Sanders joked to reporters on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

Sanders was requested to answer feedback by the previous Secretary of State in an upcoming Hulu documentary about her the place she had some harsh phrases for her 2016 Democratic main competitor.

“He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney, and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it,” Clinton stated.

Clinton instructed The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday that she stood by her feedback, including that Sanders, his advisers and his supporters created a poisonous tradition.

“It’s not only him — it’s the culture around him,” the previous First Woman stated.

“It’s his leadership team. It’s his prominent supporters. It’s his online Bernie bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women.”

“Secretary Clinton is entitled to her point of view,” Sanders stated when requested Tuesday by reporters to answer Clinton’s remarks on his supporters.

Bernie Sanders (proper) together with his spouse Jane Sanders REUTERS

“My job today is to focus on the impeachment trial. My job today is to put together a team that can defeat the most dangerous president in the history of the United States of America,” he added.

When requested why he thought his 2016 main competitor was “still talking about 2016,” Sanders responded, “That is a good question, you should ask her.”