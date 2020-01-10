January 10, 2020 | 12:40pm

The resemblance is prettaay, prettaay good.

Presidential wannabe Bernie Sanders and doppelgänger Larry David appeared side-by-side on the “Today” present Friday — and it appears the comic is now a supporter.

The Vermont senator and legendary comic traded quips as David, 72, lamented the actual fact he could should play Sanders, 78, for an additional 4 years if he wins the Democratic nomination and the presidency.

“I’m here with “Curb You Enthusiasm”‘s Larry David!” joked “Today” co-host Al Roker, standing subsequent to Sanders.

The digicam then zoomed out to point out the lads — who’re reportedly distant cousins — standing collectively, considered one of solely a handful of occasions they’ve been united since David started his uncanny impersonation of Sanders on “Saturday Night Live.”

“If you become president, you’ve got to be flying back and forth to play him on SNL,” Roker requested David.

“It’s true, it’s not going to be easy for me!” the comic bemoaned.

“It will be great for the country, terrible for me,” he added, seemingly endorsing the lawmaker’s insurance policies.

“I’m getting you a good job for four years and you’re complaining!” Sanders retorted.

The 2 males — who’re descendants of Polish Jews — have been shocked to find in 2017 they have been distant cousins on an episode of PBS sequence “Finding Your Roots.”

Sanders and David reportedly now greet one another as “Cousin” and in a GQ interview this month, the comic revealed he had adopted a canine, calling it “Bernie.”