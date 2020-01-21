January 21, 2020 | 11:09am | Up to date January 21, 2020 | 11:12am

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) isn’t letting President Trump’s impeachment trial within the Senate get in the best way of his campaigning forward of the Iowa caucuses.

Sanders, one of many 2020 Democratic frontrunners, is chartering no less than one non-public jet during the trial to take him to and from Iowa with out the delays incurred from flying business.

Sanders ought to have greater than sufficient dough to afford the luxurious methodology of transportation — he raised $34.5 million within the ultimate quarter of 2019 and introduced in $96 million over the course of your complete yr.

Regardless of this, his marketing campaign has declined to remark to a number of information retailers on the journey, together with The Put up, about his jet use.

The marketing campaign feels uncomfortable disclosing the Vermont senator’s use of a personal jet to the media, largely as a consequence of fears of the optics of a far-left populist being seen utilizing such an unique type of journey, folks near Sanders’ group inform the Washington Examiner.

Earlier this month, nonetheless, Sanders confirmed in an interview on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” that he can be utilizing a personal jet to have the ability to marketing campaign throughout the impeachment trial.

Sanders marketing campaign adviser Jeff Weaver defended the non-public jet use to NBC Information, saying, “They’re not going to be meeting at night [for the trial], so we can obviously fly from D.C. to states and hold events in the evening and fly back, you know, so he can be back in the morning to do his work in the Senate.”

“He’s an energetic candidate. He has a very vigorous schedule, and, you know, he can do that,” Weaver added.

A spokesperson for Sanders’ marketing campaign didn’t reply to The Put up’s request for remark.

Warren and Klobuchar’s campaigns additionally didn’t reply to questions from The Put up on how they deliberate to journey throughout the impeachment trial.