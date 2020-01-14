Bernie Sanders Encourages Cardi B To Run For Office

A pair days in the past, Cardi B tweeted that she was enthusiastic about changing into a politician. “I think I want to be a politician,” she wrote. “I really love government even tho I don't agree with Goverment.”

The subsequent day, she adopted up: “I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress. I deadass have sooo much ideas that make sense. I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table. “

Naturally, there was a good deal of dialogue about whether or not Cardi B, who launched her debut album Invasion Of Privateness final yr, was certified sufficient to take workplace. However she has a notable supporter within the type of presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

Sanders informed TMZ: “Cardi B is deeply concerned about what's happening in the country. She knows what it's like to live in poverty and struggle, and it would be great for her to bring that experience to politics. “

That’s nearly verbatim to what Sanders has stated about Cardi previously following the marketing campaign video she did with the politician final yr, so no less than his Cardi B speaking factors are constant!

