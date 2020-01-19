January 19, 2020 | 5:29pm

Sen. Bernie Sanders insists that he’s “always believed” a lady might be elected president — however added that gender could possibly be a “negative” for feminine candidates.

The remark, which aired on New Hampshire Public Radio Sunday, got here days after Sen. Elizabeth Warren accused the Vermont senator of telling her in 2018 girl couldn’t win the presidency.

Talking at a candidate discussion board in New Hampshire earlier than the 2 go head-to-head within the state’s Democratic major election on Feb. 11, Sanders was requested whether or not he made the remark.

“It is hard for me to imagine why anybody in the year 2020 could not believe that a woman can become president of the United States. If you check my record, I’ve been saying that for 30 years,” Sanders stated, noting that Hillary Clinton received the favored vote over President Trump in 2016 by greater than three million votes.

“Of course, I always believed and believe today that a woman can be elected president of the United States,” he added. “And trust me, if I’m not the nominee and a woman is, I will do everything I can to make sure that she’s elected.”

However requested if gender was an impediment for feminine politicians, he stated “the answer is yes.”

“But I think everybody has their own sets of problems. I’m 78 years of age. That’s a problem,” Sanders stated. “So we have now to argue ‘please look at the totality of who I am.’ “

“If you’re looking at [Mayor Pete] Buttigieg, he’s a young guy. People will say he’s well too young to be president. Look at this one she’s a woman. So everybody brings some negatives — if you like,” he continued.

“I would just hope very much that the American people look at the totality of a candidate, not at their gender, not at their sexuality, not at their age. But at everything,” Sanders stated.

He and Warren exchanged remarks over what was stated of their 2018 dialog eventually Tuesday evening’s Democratic debate in Des Moines, Iowa.

Sanders had been requested point-blank whether or not he made the remark to Warren in the course of the debate.

“As a matter of fact, I didn’t say that,” he stated.

Afterwards, Warren pulled again her hand when Sanders went to shake it.

“I think you called me a liar on national TV,” she instructed Sanders, based on a CNN recording of the change.

By the weekend, Warren was attempting to downplay any battle between the 2 progressive leaders.

Throughout a a cease in Des Moines on Saturday, she stated: “Bernie and I have been friends a long time. We fight for the same issues.”

“That’s all I want to say about that topic because what I truly believe is we’re going to have to pull together,” she continued.

Sanders, campaigning in New Hampshire on Saturday, didn’t handle the quarrel with Warren, however instructed a lady’s group that “we’re all in this together.”

