January 2, 2020 | 7:31am

Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) hauled in $34.5 million in fourth quarter donations — far surpassing any rivals thus far, his marketing campaign introduced.

The marketing campaign garnered greater than 1.eight million donations within the last three months of 2019, with 40,000 new donors recorded on the ultimate day of the yr.

Sanders’ group additionally says it has acquired over 5 million particular person donations since launching the marketing campaign in February, a feat they are saying is greater than any Democratic or Republican marketing campaign has acquired at this level in a presidential election in US historical past.

The commonest occupation of Sanders’ donors was “teacher,” and the common contribution was $18.53.

In complete, the Vermont Democrat’s presidential bid has raised greater than $96 million.

“Bernie Sanders is closing the year with the most donations of any candidate in history at this point in a presidential campaign,” Sanders’ marketing campaign supervisor Faiz Shakir mentioned in a press release.

“He is proving each and every day that working class Americans are ready and willing to fully fund a campaign that stands up for them and takes on the biggest corporations and the wealthy.”

Sanders’ numbers far surpass fellow 2020 contender Pete Buttigieg’s $24.7 million fourth quarter fundraising totals.

The previous South Bend mayor turned the primary candidate Wednesday to announce their quarterly fundraising numbers, together with his marketing campaign saying that that they had raised over $76 million from greater than 733,000 particular person donors over the course of 2019.

Regardless of coming beneath fireplace in current weeks for his fundraising practices with bigwig Democratic donors, the marketing campaign mentioned 98% of all contributions in 2019 have been beneath $200 and the common donation was $38.

For the fourth quarter particularly, the previous mayor’s marketing campaign acquired donations from 326,000 people with a median contribution of $33.

Entrepreneur and 2020 Democratic hopeful Andrew Yang mentioned his marketing campaign raised $16.5 million from October 31 to Jan 1.

Candidates have till Jan. 31 to reveal their fourth-quarter totals to the Federal Election Fee.

“You build a grassroots movement to beat Donald Trump and create a political revolution one $18 donation at a time, and that’s exactly why Bernie is going to win,” Sanders’ marketing campaign supervisor Shakir mentioned.