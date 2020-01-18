January 18, 2020 | four:34pm

The Bernie Sanders marketing campaign is saying no to warfare — this time with Elizabeth Warren.

Senior surrogates for the socialist senator from Vermont took to Twitter Saturday to name for a truce with Warren, warning that continued bickering together with her would undermine progressive probabilities to win the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

“If progressives attack each other, that may depress turnout & a centrist Democrat can win. Anyone tempted to spend valuable time and energy arguing with fellow progressives should pick up the phone & call voters to boost turnout for stopping war, M4A, & free public college,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), a nationwide co-chairman of Sanders marketing campaign stated in a tweet.

The sentiment was echoed by Sanders’ nationwide political director, Analilia Mejia.

“Victory is within reach, for all of us,” she stated in a tweet of her personal whereas sharing an op-ed from the liberal web site BuzzFeed warning that “now is not the time for infighting” amongst progressives.

After a number of collegial debates in the course of the 2020 major, Warren and Sanders descended into acrimony after Warren alleged that Sanders privately instructed her in 2018 lady couldn’t be elected President of america. Sanders has vehemently denied the cost, along with his allies pointing to video proof of him saying the other a long time in the past.

After a tense debate this week wherein Sanders once more reiterated his place, Warren accused him of “call[ing] me a liar on national TV.”

“You know, let’s not do it right now. If you want to have that discussion, we’ll have that discussion,” Sanders shot again earlier than throwing up his palms and strolling away.