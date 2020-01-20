Best and Worst Dressed Divas of Umang 2020: Katrina vs PC vs Janhvi vs Sara Ali Khan vs Rakul Preet Singh

These are the most effective and worst dressed Divas in response to us of Umang 2020.

Finest Dressed

1. Janhvi Kapoor



Janhvi shocked on the pink carpet with essentially the most dazzling pink saree. She seemed ethereal and ideal. Jahnvi was pink sizzling and burning it up in a Manish Malhotra flame scarlet saree which is part of his spring assortment. She wore the saree effortlessly. The pink ensemble was sequenced on the hem. Janhvi paired it up with a low minimize shirt. Her make-up was easy with highlighter and stuffed in-brows to finish the look. She left her hair down in messy waves and we should say she despatched ripples down our spines.

2. Rakul Preet Singh



Rakul took our breath away as she walked on the pink carpet. She wore essentially the most darling saree by Kresha Bajaj and we should say she certain is aware of how one can put on a saree. The saree was a sequenced ombre of blue. She paired it with a sleeveless low-cut shirt that blows your thoughts away. She accessorised with earrings and completed off the look along with her hair let unfastened and minimal make up.

three. Katrina Kaif



It appears unattainable for Katrina to fail with these killer seems to be and curves. Katrina but once more proves her magnificence as she steps in a spectacular Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla white saree. The hem line is what takes the look a notch greater. We are able to’t say that her pure magnificence has nothing to do with finishing the look as a result of it most actually takes the cake. She wears her hair down in gentle waves. Her minimalistic make up and filled-in brows make us go WOW!

four. Ananya Panday



Ananya wore an Arpita Mehta pineapple yellow Ahir lehenga. She dazzled in her look as she walked down the pink carpet. The minimal make up is what units the tone however the smokey eyes are the spotlight. She finishes off the look with a excessive pony.

Worst Dressed

1. Priyanka Chopra Jonas



When PC is on the town you anticipate ton a great deal of glamour to return alongside. This time round she did not impress. Getting again to her roots she selected to put on an electrical blue Masaba Gupta saree. However that was not the massive let down. The extreme make up ruined her look completelty. The highlighter and blush have been concocted in such a fashion that it fails miserably and is a nay from us.

2. Sara Ali Khan



Sara and Indian outfits go hand in hand. The explanation why Sara is in our worst dressed record is due to her excessive simplicity of alternative for the pink carpet. Sara normally lights up the pink carpet however this time she selected a easy white chikankari salwar kameez which she paired with mojdis. That is her normally outfit which wears for conferences or on the airport. It’s a nay for us since she didn’t pull up the glamour. it’s simply that we had excessive expectations.

three. Chahatt Khanna



We now have to agree that Chhahatt is extraordinarily stunning however her outfit this night was an enormous let down. She wore a easy white saree which might have been elegant elsewhere however didn’t go well with the event. She paired it with a reasonably chunky necklace and earrings that doesn’t make the look healthful.