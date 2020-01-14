Best buds Keegan Messing and Nam Nguyen headline men’s division at national figure skating championships

Widespread knowledge suggests one in every of Keegan Messing or Nam Nguyen will stand atop the rostrum at nationals on Saturday in Mississauga, and e book his ticket to Montreal for the World Determine Skating Championships within the course of.

Their unusual bond will enable the opposite to accept silver, watch the worlds from afar, and nonetheless be genuinely completely happy for his shut good friend and occasional rival. As a result of, whereas neither one could ever match the efficiency high quality of perennial Canadian champion, world and Olympic medalist Patrick Chan, who retired in 2018, they’ve completely nailed his trademark sportsmanship, thoughtfulness and beauty.

“I know whoever comes out on top, he’s going (to worlds) with the blessing of the other guy,” mentioned Messing. “I know if I go, I’m going to have the full support of Nam. I know if I’m going to have to sit at home and watch, I’m going to be pulling for Nam, hard. He’s my best buddy. Honestly, I could see me giving him the spot, if I know I’m not right. I could call up Nam and say ‘Hey, I need you to do this for me.’”

That there aren’t two berths for Canadian males on the worlds in early March stems from disappointing finishes on the 2019 occasion, the place Messing was 15th and Nguyen 16th, giving Canada 31 placement factors. The 2 would have needed to mix for 28 or fewer factors to e book a second spot on the worlds, which have returned to Canada for the 11th time total and first since London, Ont. performed host in 2013.

“It’s just a bummer. I feel very competitive on the world circuit and the fact that both of us were at worlds, we both feel so responsible for that one spot,” mentioned Messing.

“We are very much fighting for that spot but it’s a very friendly competition. I want to say he’s one of the greatest rivals I can have because he pushes me as a skater and I know that if I’m having a rough day he’s also there as my buddy to help me out if I need someone to fall back onto.”

They weren’t instantaneous buddies. Messing, a 27-year-old who was born in Alaska however has Canadian descendants, has competed for Canada since 2015. He remembers bumping into Nguyen, fairly actually, as they shared a sheet of apply ice for the primary time. They saved getting in each other’s manner, inflicting some irritation.

“It started off a little rough but the more we skated together, we started clicking as friends,” mentioned Messing. “Now when we get together, it’s hard to get us apart.”

They practised collectively at Nguyen’s house membership in Richmond Hill, Ont. on Monday, in preparation for the Canadian Tire Nationwide Skating Championships in Mississauga. They skate their quick applications on Friday, free applications on Saturday.

“Right before we step on the ice for warm-up we’re going to be talking to each other. We might even warm up with each other too, because we’ve done that so many times,” mentioned Nguyen, 21, who was born in Ottawa.

“To a sure extent, sure, there’s some type of rivalry, however actually I’d say it’s over-powered by our friendship. It actually is probably the most chill relationship. With the skating world in the present day I might say it’s form of uncommon to have the form of relationship Keegan and I’ve.



“We always want each other to be at our best. I think that’s what really motivates us. Even though we never train together, we call each other a lot during the week and we’re always making sure that we’re OK, we’re there to offer support for each other, which is great.”

Nguyen is the defending Canadian champ, whereas Messing completed third in 2019, behind silver medalist Stephen Gogolev, who’s recovering from harm and isn’t competing this week. The 15-year-old may skate on the world juniors, nonetheless.

“Keegan is one of our veterans, he’s been around, been to junior worlds, worlds and Olympics. He’s going to come out fighting and so will Nam,” mentioned Skate Canada’s excessive efficiency director Mike Slipchuk. “The two of them, they’re good friends and they push each other. It’s unfortunate that only one man goes to worlds, but that’s sport, and sometimes that makes everyone better.”

Nguyen had the higher Grand Prix season, chalking up a dreamlike silver at Skate Canada Worldwide and fifth on the Rostelecom Cup in Russia. Messing was fourth at each Skate America and Cup of China, nevertheless it was a bit wonderful that he carried out in any respect. Lower than a month earlier than Skate America, Messing’s youthful brother Paxon was killed in a motorbike accident.

Per week later, Messing was on his personal on the membership in Alaska, attempting to prepare for Skate America, “with this huge loss on me.”

Nguyen helped his good friend by way of the tragedy, simply by speaking and listening.

“When the news got out, he was calling me almost every day, making sure I was OK, or I would call him,” mentioned Messing. “Nam was there as a friend. Even at Skate America he was calling me every day, just giving me someone to joke around or have fun with.”

Messing and Nguyen have carried out Skate Canada a favour, basically remaking the lads’s division in Chan’s picture. He led by instance for greater than a decade, on and off the ice, as a 10-time nationwide champ, three-time world champ and Olympic medalist who someway was an excellent higher individual than he was a skater.

“I can definitely say that’s something I strive for every day,” Messing mentioned of Chan’s character. “It doesn’t matter how I skate on the day of, however what I feel issues every single day in apply is the way you deal with your fellow skaters or the way you strategy any individual on any day.

“The individual you’re off the ice is way, way more vital than the individual you’re on the ice. When you can higher your self every single day off the ice, you realize, it’s acquired to do one thing on the ice.”

Past the 2 amigos, there’s loads of depth and youth within the rebuilding males’s division, together with 20-year-old Roman Sadovsky who received a bronze medal at NHK Trophy this season. Additionally within the 17-man discipline at nationals might be 22-year-old Nicolas Nadeau, 19-year-old Conrad Orzel and a pair of 18-year-olds, Eric Liu and Joseph Phan.

“As much as Patrick moved on in 2018, we also lost a whole group behind him,” mentioned Slipchuk, who ticked off the names of Kevin Reynolds, Liam Firus and Elladj Balde. “But we’re starting to see the next young group starting to move forward. As you watch skating now, these skaters move so quickly from junior to senior. It’s not like it was years ago, when it was three or four years before they start to make headway.”

