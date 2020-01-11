January 11, 2020 | three:31pm

A Greatest Purchase worker fired for beating up an alleged shoplifter could have a brand new job — with the Final Combating Championship.

UFC boss Dana White was so impressed by the footage of 24-year-old Summer time Tapasa mauling the alleged would-be criminal that he invited her to observe an upcoming match in Nevada.

“Flying her in this weekend and giving her tickets to the McGregor vs Cowboy fight. I WANT HER TO WORK FOR ME! Get ready for the best weekend of your life Summer,” White mentioned in an Instagram publish Friday.

Tapasa turned a mini-sensation final month after footage of her taking out an alleged shoplifter at a Hawaii Greatest Purchase went viral. The perp was allegedly making an attempt to get away with a pricy speaker system, in accordance with TMZ.