Best Coast – “Everything Has Changed”

Finest Coast are releasing a brand new album, At all times Tomorrow , subsequent month. It's the California duo's first correct album since 2015 's California Nights , although they did launch an album for youths in 2018. Again in November, they launched it with lead single “For The First Time,” and tonight they're sharing its second and saying a launch date for the album (2 / 21 ) and sharing its tracklist (under) and album art work (above).

The tune's about studying to get previous self-doubt and criticism, and appears to allude to a few of the adverse response Finest Coast garnered once they first hit the scene. (Their debut album will flip 10 later this 12 months – wild! It nonetheless slaps.) “Used to cry myself to sleep / Reading all the names they called me,” Bethany Cosentino sings within the first verse. “Used to say that I was lazy / The lazy crazy baby / Did they think that maybe I was in on it? / Did they think? No, of course they didn’t. “

Fortunately, Cosentino appears to have gotten to a greater place judging by the refrain: “Everything has changed / I like it this way / Everything has changed / I'd like for it to stay.” The monitor comes with a music video directed by Ryan Baxley through which Cosentino performs a recreation present host going by way of one thing. Watch and pay attention under.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Different Light”

02 “Everything Has Changed”

03 “For The First Time”

04 “Graceless Kids”

05 “Wreckage”

06 “Rollercoaster”

07 “Master Of My Own Mind”

08 “True”

09 “Seeing Red”

10 “Make It Last”

11 “Used To Be”

At all times Tomorrow is out 2 / 21 by way of Harmony.