Best day to travel ahead of Christmas? Tuesday, forecasters say

Planning to drive up the Grapevine or into the mountains this vacation week? Nationwide Climate Service meteorologist Kathy Hoxsie has some recommendation for you:

“Right now, just drop everything, head on up,” she mentioned Sunday morning. “Or Tuesday should also be a good day to travel.”

That’s as a result of the primary of two storm techniques this week is transferring its means southeast from the Gulf of Alaska throughout California, attributable to hit Los Angeles County by noon Sunday, Hoxsie mentioned. About half an inch of rain is predicted alongside the coast and coastal valleys by way of Monday, with as much as 2 inches in south-facing foothills.

From three to six inches of snow are anticipated over the identical interval in Los Angeles County mountain areas above 5,000 ft, she mentioned. Large Bear in San Bernardino County might see greater than 6 inches.

By Sunday afternoon, regular rain is predicted throughout the area, a potential dampener of Angelenos’ vacation spirits, as on Thanksgiving. On Monday, scattered showers are forecast all through the day, she mentioned.

“We have a bit of a break on Tuesday,” she mentioned. “Then Wednesday and Thursday, unfortunately, we have another system that comes in. Right now it doesn’t look quite as wet, it looks more showery. But we’re still not completely certain about that. … The bottom line is, Wednesday and Thursday look wet.”

Through the storms, snow flurries might attain elevations as little as the Grapevine. If the rain encounters a chilly, dry easterly wind, it might lead to snow on the 5 Freeway by way of the Tehachapi Mountains.

“We’re hoping people kind of get the storyline that Tuesday is the best day for travel ahead of Christmas,” Hoxsie mentioned, “and then Friday and Saturday look best.”

Motorists are urged to take alongside tire chains and snacks in case of heavy visitors and surprising climate adjustments, she mentioned.

Employees author Paul Duginski contributed to this story.