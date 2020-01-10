Best movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video

From cinema classics to sensible trendy comedies and dramas, right here’s our (frequently up to date) decide of the perfect motion pictures to look at on Amazon Prime Video UK…

Our high TV picks on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video information: what to look at and the way a lot it prices

Superhero or supernanny? You’ll be able to maintain the household entertained with each with Shazam! and Mary Poppins Returns on NOW TV [Watch now] (sponsored hyperlink)

Final up to date 10th January 2020

Wild Rose

Wild Rose tells the story of a Scottish girl who, upon being launched from jail, needs to reform her life by turning into a rustic music singer. She will get the possibility to fly out to Nashville, Tennessee, to see if she will be able to make it huge. Lead actress Jessie Buckley earned a BAFTA nomination for her efficiency on this critically acclaimed indie hit. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Wild Rose evaluate

Inside Llewyn Davis

Famous person administrators the Coen Brothers helm this beloved drama a few younger people singer attempting to make a reputation for himself in 1960s New York Metropolis. Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) stars within the lead function, with supporting performances from Justin Timberlake (The Social Community) and Carey Mulligan (The Nice Gatsby). Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Inside Llewyn Davis evaluate

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Visionary director David Fincher tackles this bold story a few man who ages in reverse, following his life as he will get youthful and the lady he loves grows older. Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett and Taraji P. Henson star in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, based mostly on the story by Nice Gatsby writer F. Scott Fitzgerald. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full The Curious Case of Benjamin Button evaluate

Nightcrawler

Jake Gyllenhaal (Spider-Man: Far From Dwelling) and Rene Russo (Velvet Buzzsaw) star on this thriller set on the planet of freelance crime journalism, the place the sociopathic Lou Bloom will cease at nothing to get a narrative. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Nightcrawler evaluate

12 Years A Slave

The just lately knighted Sir Steve McQueen directs this acclaimed drama, which adapts the memoirs of former slave Solomon Northup. 12 Years A Slave gained Greatest Image at 2014’s Academy Awards and stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Lupita Nyong’o, Michael Fassbender and Benedict Cumberbatch. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full 12 Years A Slave evaluate

Stan & Ollie

Stan & Ollie tells the true story of certainly one of comedy’s most well-known double acts: Laurel and Hardy. Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly take the 2 lead roles and have been acclaimed for a way nicely they embody the late performers, incomes a BAFTA and Golden Globe nomination respectively for his or her efforts. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Stan & Ollie evaluate

The Catastrophe Artist

This comedy drama tells the true story behind what’s extensively thought to be one of many worst movies ever made: The Room. James Franco directs and in addition stars within the lead function of aspiring filmmaker Tommy Wiseau, whose mysterious previous and weird look have made him an interesting determine to many film buffs. Lots of Franco’s frequent collaborators additionally pop up all through this 2017 awards contender, together with brother Dave Franco, Seth Rogen and Judd Apatow. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full The Catastrophe Artist evaluate

Capernaum

This Academy Award-nominated drama tells the heartbreaking story of a younger boy who asks to sue his dad and mom for bringing him into the world. It’s an unflinching take a look at the poverty and excessive hardship confronted by a Syrian refugee in a Beirut slum which makes for profoundly thought-provoking viewing. Watch on Amazon Prime Video