Best movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Dunkirk

Visionary director Christopher Nolan (Inception) brings the 1940 Dunkirk evacuation, a pivotal second of the Second World Struggle, to the massive display screen in breathtakingly terrifying realism. Tom Hardy, Kenneth Branagh and Harry Kinds star on this intense motion drama which could have you holding your breath on multiple event…

Wild Rose

Wild Rose tells the story of a Scottish girl who, upon being launched from jail, needs to reform her life by changing into a rustic music singer. She will get the possibility to fly out to Nashville, Tennessee, to see if she will be able to make it large. Lead actress Jessie Buckley earned a BAFTA nomination for her efficiency on this critically acclaimed indie hit.

Inside Llewyn Davis

Famous person administrators the Coen Brothers helm this beloved drama a couple of younger people singer making an attempt to make a reputation for himself in 1960s New York Metropolis. Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) stars within the lead function, with supporting performances from Justin Timberlake (The Social Community) and Carey Mulligan (The Nice Gatsby).

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Visionary director David Fincher tackles this bold story a couple of man who ages in reverse, following his life as he will get youthful and the girl he loves grows older. Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett and Taraji P. Henson star in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, based mostly on the story by Nice Gatsby writer F. Scott Fitzgerald.

Nightcrawler

Jake Gyllenhaal (Spider-Man: Far From Dwelling) and Rene Russo (Velvet Buzzsaw) star on this thriller set on the earth of freelance crime journalism, the place the sociopathic Lou Bloom will cease at nothing to get a narrative.

12 Years A Slave

The lately knighted Sir Steve McQueen directs this acclaimed drama, which adapts the memoirs of former slave Solomon Northup. 12 Years A Slave received Finest Image at 2014's Academy Awards and stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Lupita Nyong'o, Michael Fassbender and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Stan & Ollie

Stan & Ollie tells the true story of one among comedy's most well-known double acts: Laurel and Hardy. Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly take the 2 lead roles and have been acclaimed for the way effectively they embody the late performers, incomes a BAFTA and Golden Globe nomination respectively for his or her efforts.

The Catastrophe Artist

This comedy drama tells the true story behind what's broadly considered one of many worst movies ever made: The Room. James Franco directs and likewise stars within the lead function of aspiring filmmaker Tommy Wiseau, whose mysterious previous and strange look have made him an enchanting determine to many film buffs. A lot of Franco's frequent collaborators additionally pop up all through this 2017 awards contender, together with brother Dave Franco, Seth Rogen and Judd Apatow.

Capernaum

This Academy Award-nominated drama tells the heartbreaking story of a younger boy who asks to sue his mother and father for bringing him into the world. It's an unflinching take a look at the poverty and excessive hardship confronted by a Syrian refugee in a Beirut slum which makes for profoundly thought-provoking viewing.

Zodiac

Followers of David Fincher's unnerving Seven ought to take to this later flick, which sees a star-studded job together with Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo and Jake Gyllenhaal as they try to search out the infamous Zodiac Killer.