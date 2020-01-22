Best movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video

From cinema classics to good fashionable comedies and dramas, right here’s our (often up to date) choose of the very best motion pictures to look at on Amazon Prime Video UK…

Our high TV picks on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video information: what to look at and the way a lot it prices

Superhero or supernanny? You possibly can preserve the household entertained with each with Shazam! and Mary Poppins Returns on NOW TV [Watch now] (sponsored hyperlink)

Final up to date 21st January 2020

Dunkirk

Visionary director Christopher Nolan (Inception) brings the 1940 Dunkirk evacuation, a pivotal second of the Second World Battle, to the large display in breathtakingly terrifying realism. Tom Hardy, Kenneth Branagh and Harry Types star on this intense motion drama which could have you holding your breath on multiple event… Watch Dunkirk on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Dunkirk overview

Snowpiercer

Director Bong-Joon Ho, at present dominating awards season along with his newest movie Parasite, helms this dystopian thriller starring Chris Evans. With humanity near extinction after environmental catastrophe, the few remaining survivors reside on a prepare divided by social class, the place the poorest on board are oppressed by the wealthy. Watch Snowpiercer on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Snowpiercer overview

Wild Rose

Wild Rose tells the story of a Scottish girl who, upon being launched from jail, needs to reform her life by changing into a rustic music singer. She will get the possibility to fly out to Nashville, Tennessee, to see if she will be able to make it large. Lead actress Jessie Buckley earned a BAFTA nomination for her efficiency on this critically acclaimed indie hit. Watch Wild Rose on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Wild Rose overview

What We Do within the Shadows

Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit) and Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords) write, direct and star on this horror comedy a few group of vampires residing in Wellington, New Zealand, who invite a documentary digicam crew into their lives. The movie obtained important acclaim upon launch and spawned a spin-off tv sequence that aired within the UK on BBC2. Watch What We Do within the Shadows on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full What We Do within the Shadows overview

Inexperienced E-book

Inexperienced E-book tells the true story of Tony Lip (Viggo Mortensen), a working-class man who takes a job as a chauffeur for classical pianist Dr Don Shirley (Mahershala Ali) throughout his 1962 tour of the Deep South, an space of America that was rife with racism on the time. The movie gained the Academy Award for Greatest Image in 2019. Watch Inexperienced E-book on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Inexperienced E-book overview

Inside Llewyn Davis

Famous person administrators the Coen Brothers helm this beloved drama a few younger people singer attempting to make a reputation for himself in 1960s New York Metropolis. Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) stars within the lead function, with supporting performances from Justin Timberlake (The Social Community) and Carey Mulligan (The Nice Gatsby). Watch Inside Llewyn Davis on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Inside Llewyn Davis overview

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Visionary director David Fincher tackles this bold story a few man who ages in reverse, following his life as he will get youthful and the lady he loves grows older. Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett and Taraji P. Henson star in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, primarily based on the story by Nice Gatsby creator F. Scott Fitzgerald. Watch The Curious Case of Benjamin Button on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full The Curious Case of Benjamin Button overview

Nightcrawler

Jake Gyllenhaal (Spider-Man: Far From House) and Rene Russo (Velvet Buzzsaw) star on this thriller set on the earth of freelance crime journalism, the place the sociopathic Lou Bloom will cease at nothing to get a narrative. Watch Nightcrawler on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Nightcrawler overview

12 Years A Slave

The lately knighted Sir Steve McQueen directs this acclaimed drama, which adapts the memoirs of former slave Solomon Northup. 12 Years A Slave gained Greatest Image at 2014’s Academy Awards and stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Lupita Nyong’o, Michael Fassbender and Benedict Cumberbatch. Watch 12 Years A Slave on Amazon Prime Video