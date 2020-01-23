Best movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video

From cinema classics to sensible trendy comedies and dramas, right here’s our (recurrently up to date) choose of one of the best films to look at on Amazon Prime Video UK…

21st January 2020

Dunkirk

Visionary director Christopher Nolan (Inception) brings the 1940 Dunkirk evacuation, a pivotal second of the Second World Battle, to the massive display screen in breathtakingly terrifying realism. Tom Hardy, Kenneth Branagh and Harry Kinds star on this intense motion drama which may have you holding your breath on multiple event… Watch Dunkirk on Amazon Prime Video

Snowpiercer

Director Bong-Joon Ho, presently dominating awards season together with his newest movie Parasite, helms this dystopian thriller starring Chris Evans. With humanity near extinction after environmental catastrophe, the few remaining survivors dwell on a practice divided by social class, the place the poorest on board are oppressed by the wealthy. Watch Snowpiercer on Amazon Prime Video

Wild Rose

Wild Rose tells the story of a Scottish girl who, upon being launched from jail, needs to reform her life by changing into a rustic music singer. She will get the possibility to fly out to Nashville, Tennessee, to see if she will make it huge. Lead actress Jessie Buckley earned a BAFTA nomination for her efficiency on this critically acclaimed indie hit. Watch Wild Rose on Amazon Prime Video

What We Do within the Shadows

Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit) and Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords) write, direct and star on this horror comedy a couple of group of vampires dwelling in Wellington, New Zealand, who invite a documentary digital camera crew into their lives. The movie obtained crucial acclaim upon launch and spawned a spin-off tv collection that aired within the UK on BBC2. Watch What We Do within the Shadows on Amazon Prime Video

Inexperienced Ebook

Inexperienced Ebook tells the true story of Tony Lip (Viggo Mortensen), a working-class man who takes a job as a chauffeur for classical pianist Dr Don Shirley (Mahershala Ali) throughout his 1962 tour of the Deep South, an space of America that was rife with racism on the time. The movie gained the Academy Award for Finest Image in 2019. Watch Inexperienced Ebook on Amazon Prime Video

Inside Llewyn Davis

Celebrity administrators the Coen Brothers helm this beloved drama a couple of younger folks singer making an attempt to make a reputation for himself in 1960s New York Metropolis. Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) stars within the lead position, with supporting performances from Justin Timberlake (The Social Community) and Carey Mulligan (The Nice Gatsby). Watch Inside Llewyn Davis on Amazon Prime Video

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Visionary director David Fincher tackles this formidable story a couple of man who ages in reverse, following his life as he will get youthful and the girl he loves grows older. Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett and Taraji P. Henson star in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, based mostly on the story by Nice Gatsby creator F. Scott Fitzgerald. Watch The Curious Case of Benjamin Button on Amazon Prime Video

Nightcrawler

Jake Gyllenhaal (Spider-Man: Far From Dwelling) and Rene Russo (Velvet Buzzsaw) star on this thriller set on the earth of freelance crime journalism, the place the sociopathic Lou Bloom will cease at nothing to get a narrative. Watch Nightcrawler on Amazon Prime Video

12 Years A Slave

The just lately knighted Sir Steve McQueen directs this acclaimed drama, which adapts the memoirs of former slave Solomon Northup. 12 Years A Slave gained Finest Image at 2014’s Academy Awards and stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Lupita Nyong’o, Michael Fassbender and Benedict Cumberbatch. Watch 12 Years A Slave on Amazon Prime Video