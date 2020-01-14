We might be looking at a Geese Dynasty.

First, congratulations to Oregon, Pac-12 and Rose Bowl title-winners and the primary Denver Put up Better of the West champions. The Geese, 28-27 winners over Wisconsin in Pasadena, had been the unanimous choice by our panel Tuesday as the highest FBS soccer crew from the Entrance Vary to the Pacific Ocean in 2019.

Since early September, The Put up has ranked the highest 25 groups within the west area, as culled from the Pac-12 (12 faculties), the Mountain West (12 faculties) and unbiased BYU.

The Geese (12-2, 9-1 convention) have held the highest spot within the Better of the West ballot since crushing Utah on Dec. 6 within the Pac-12 Championship. And regardless of the lack of quarterback Justin Herbert and 4 beginning offensive linemen in 2020, we don’t anticipate Oregon to go away anytime quickly.

Coach Mario Cristobal in February 2019 collected the nation’s No. 7 recruiting class, as ranked by 247Sports activities.com, to comply with up the Geese’ 13th-ranked class from the winter earlier than. Oregon’s 2020 crop presently ranks 13th, and this system already has 4 Four-star commitments lined up for 2021.

The Geese have amassed SEC-style expertise, particularly on the defensive finish, the place 9 starters are slated to return within the fall — together with pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, a freshman All-American and early candidate for 2020 Pac-12 Defensive Participant of the 12 months. Oregon has 5 league street video games arising, together with a trek to CU, however faces contenders corresponding to Arizona State, Stanford, USC and Washington at Autzen Stadium, in addition to visits from Ohio State, Hawaii and North Dakota State.

Amongst Entrance Vary faculties, Air Power (11-2) claimed each the state and regional crown by ending No. Three the ballot on the heels of a victory over Washington State within the Cheez-It Bowl, capping this system’s first marketing campaign of 11 or extra wins since 1998.

The CU Buffs (5-7) wound up 15th in Mel Tucker’s debut season, whereas CSU (Four-Eight) was 21st in what could be Mike Bobo’s ultimate bow as Rams coach.

Wyoming (Eight-5) slotted in at No. 14 after a victory over Georgia State within the Arizona Bowl.

Put up columnist/faculties author Sean Keeler (@SeanKeeler) and Put up deputy sports activities editor Matt Schubert (@MattDSchubert) voted on the highest 25; the visitor voter for the ultimate ballot was the Put up’s assistant managing editor/sports activities, Scott Monserud (@Monserud).

The ultimate 2019-20 rating follows, with in-state squads listed in daring:

THE DENVER POST BEST OF THE WEST TOP 25 POWER POLL — JAN. 14/FINAL POLL



1.Oregon (12-2) (Three first-place votes) — Final ballot: 1; Postseason: W, ROSE BOWL

2. Utah (11-Three) — Final ballot: 2; Postseason: L, ALAMO BOWL

Three. Air Power (11-2) — Final ballot: Four; Postseason: W, CHEEZ-IT BOWL

▲Four. Washington (Eight-5) — Final ballot: 7; Postseason: W, LAS VEGAS BOWL

5. Boise State (12-2) — Final ballot: 5; Postseason: L, LAS VEGAS BOWL

6. Arizona State (Eight-5) — Final ballot: 6; Postseason: W, SUN BOWL

7. California (Eight-5) — Final ballot: Eight; Postseason: W, REDBOX BOWL

▼Eight. USC (Eight-5) — Final ballot: Three; Postseason: L, HOLIDAY BOWL

9. San Diego State (10-Three) — Final ballot: 9; Postseason: W, N. MEX. BOWL

10. Hawaii (10-5) — Final ballot: 12; Postseason: W, HAWAII BOWL

11. Washington State (6-7) — Final ballot: 10; Postseason L, CHEEZ-IT BOWL

12. BYU (7-6) — Final ballot: 11; Postseason: L, HAWAII BOWL

13. Oregon State (5-7) — Final ballot: 13; Postseason: NONE

14. Wyoming (Eight-5) — Final ballot: 15; Postseason: W, ARIZ. BOWL

15. CU (5-7) — Final ballot: 16; Postseason: NONE

16. UCLA (Four-Eight) — Final ballot: 17; Postseason: NONE

17. Utah State (7-6) — Final ballot: 14; Postseason: L, FRISCO BOWL

18. Stanford (Four-Eight) — Final ballot: 18; Postseason: NONE

19. Nevada (7-6) — Final ballot: 19; Postseason: L, ID. POTATO BOWL

20. Arizona (Four-Eight) — Final ballot: 20; Postseason: NONE

21. CSU (Four-Eight) — Final ballot: 21; Postseason: NONE

22. San Jose State (5-7) — Final ballot: 22; Postseason: NONE

23. Fresno State (Four-Eight) — Final ballot: 23; Postseason: NONE

24. UNLV (Four-Eight) — Final ballot: 24; Postseason: NONE

25. New Mexico (2-10) — Final ballot: 25; Postseason: NONE